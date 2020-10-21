Spring football will have an entirely new meaning when East Tennessee State’s season gets going.
The Southern Conference announced its “spring” football schedule on Wednesday. The SoCon elected to move the games from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past, teams have used the spring season to prepare for the following fall. It’s usually a time coaches use to find out who will be replacing graduating seniors as well as figure out their teams’ strengths and weaknesses.
Now, it will be a competitive season.
It all starts Feb. 20 and will conclude April 17. They’re calling it a spring season even though half of the schedule will actually be played in the winter before the first day of spring, March 20.
ETSU opens with a home game against Samford on Feb. 20. It will be the Bucs’ first game in 455 days. The last time they played was the loss at Vanderbilt to end the 2019 season.
Each team will play an eight-game schedule and a champion will be crowned and all-conference teams will be chosen.
The Bucs have four home games and four road games. In addition to Samford, at home they’ll face Furman (March 13), Western Carolina (March 27) and Chattanooga (April 17). Road games will be against VMI (Feb. 27), Wofford (March 6), The Citadel (April 3) and Mercer (April 10).
ETSU’s bye week will be March 20.
Interestingly, the Bucs’ game against Wofford will coincide with the quarterfinals of the SoCon basketball tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.
The Citadel will only play seven SoCon games. When the league allowed schools to play non-conference games in the fall at their discretion, The Citadel scheduled four. The NCAA mandates that teams can only play 11 games in a season. That meant the team would only be allowed to play seven more games instead of the eight necessary to compete in a full SoCon schedule.
It was decided that the Bulldogs would not play one of their SoCon games and that opponent would be drawn randomly. Furman was drawn, so the Paladins will get an automatic victory during the week they were scheduled to play The Citadel. That game won’t be played and is considered a forfeit only in the conference standings.
Four teams — The Citadel, Mercer, Chattanooga and Western Carolina — chose to play some non-conference games in the fall.
The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs have been cut to 16 teams for the spring. The pairings will be announced April 18 and the tournament will begin April 24. The SoCon champion will get one of the 11 automatic bids.
— — —
ETSU schedule
Home games in CAPS
Feb. 20 SAMFORD
Feb. 27 at Virginia Military
March 6 at Wofford
March 13 FURMAN
March 27 WESTERN CAROLINA
April 3 at Citadel
April 10 at Mercer
April 17 CHATTANOOGA