Jacob Saylors has been waiting for this moment for three years, and now that it’s here, the East Tennessee State running back wants to prove he’s up to the challenge.
Saylors spent the past three seasons as the running mate to Quay Holmes, who became the school’s all-time leading rusher. He wasn’t an afterthought, though.
As Holmes was gaining 4,264 yards and earning All-American honors, Saylors was picking up 2,544 yards of his own and becoming an All-American as an all-purpose player.
With Holmes having left ETSU with a year of eligibility remaining, Saylors began spring practice as the clear-cut favorite to be the starter.
“He’s such a great competitor,” new ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “He goes so hard. He’s got very good balance, great speed and quickness and he can make people miss in the open field. He’s probably not as physical as Quay, but he still plays with a physical side to him, for sure.”
How much action Saylors sees might depend on a couple of young prospects. Bryson Irby and Trey Foster both looked good in limited playing time last season and one of them could conceivably step into Saylors’ former role as a star No. 2 back.
“The cupboard is definitely not bare at that spot,” Quarles said. “There’s some good players coming back.”
Saylors has one school record to his name. He rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina last season. It broke Holmes’ single-game record of 255.
Saylors is also on pace to break the school record for yards per carry. He’s averaging 6.42 heading into his senior season.
“I’m just going to attack it the same way I attacked it last year, do everything I can and leave no doubt on the field or in the weight room,” Saylors said. “I want to be the best me I can be.”
Saylors came to ETSU from Jasper, just west of Chattanooga. He was a defensive back as a freshman until he was moved to running back for a preseason scrimmage. Two long touchdown runs later, he was a full-time running back and he hasn’t looked back. He’s less than 400 yards away from moving into second place on ETSU’s all-time rushing list.
Now he’s getting ready to be the featured back for a team trying to defend its Southern Conference championship.
“We’re hungry, knowing that we have that target on our backs,” Saylors said “We believe the sky’s the limit for this team.”