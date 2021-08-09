Juliun Price enjoyed his first taste of extended action in the spring and the East Tennessee State wide receiver can’t wait to get back at it.
Price, a red-shirt sophomore from Mosheim, became an integral part of the team as the Bucs went 4-2 in an abbreviated spring season, flashing the athleticism that made him an all-state performer in track & field as well as football for West Greene High School.
“It’s definitely something I don’t take for granted,” Price said. “It’s definitely something I’m very grateful for.”
Price was the second-leading receiver on the ETSU team during the six-game spring season. He had 14 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown. He led the Bucs by averaging more than 16 yards a catch and had a long play of 59 yards.
“The first thing, just do my part,” Price said when asked what he can do for an encore. “That’s the first thing I want to do when I come, make big plays. If I don’t, just always do my part.
“I expect a lot from me. I push myself every day. I’m just grateful to be out here and do my thing.”
The Bucs are set at many positions, but as has been the case each season, the quarterback spot is up for grabs. Last year’s co-starters Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis are battling freshman Cade Larkins, a highly acclaimed player from David Crockett High School who is rehabbing a surgically repaired knee.
“I don't know who it’s going to be, but I’m confident in whoever we pick,” said Price, who has been on the Southern Conference's academic honor roll both of his years in college. “One thing I’ve learned is to adapt because each quarterback throws a ball a little differently. I think it's kind of a good thing as a receiver just to get different balls because you’re never going to get a perfect ball in the game. To get a different kind of ball from each quarterback and different kind of styles keeps you on your toes and keeps you focused.”
The Bucs have gone as far as their defense has taken them in recent seasons with the offense trying to do just enough to win games. Price says it’s time for the offense to catch up — and step up.
“We let the defense do their thing the last few years,” he said. “This year, we’re going to come in and change that.”