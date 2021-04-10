Wake Forest is becoming ETSU East.
East Tennessee State lost another transfer to the Atlantic Coast Conference school on Saturday when Damari Monsanto announced he was transferring to play for former Bucs coach Steve Forbes.
Monsanto made the announcement on Twitter.
Forbes was hired away from ETSU last year after a successful five-year stint that ended with a magical 30-4 season that included a Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championship.
Shortly after Forbes took the Wake Forest job, ETSU point guard Daivien Williamson transferred to play in his home town of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Jalen Johnson, who had announced plans to transfer from Tennessee to ETSU, followed suit before ever working out with the Bucs.
In Monsanto, Forbes gets a 6-foot-6 swingman who can shoot the three and rebound down low. He was the SoCon’s freshman of the year after averaging 12 points and seven rebounds a game. He scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games at one point.
The best thing about Monsanto, as far as Forbes is concerned, is that he still has four years of eligibility remaining despite the fact that he’ll be entering his third year of college in the fall. He sat out his freshman year — the Bucs’ 30-4 season — as a red-shirt and played this season. The NCAA has ruled that every player to have played this year will receive an extra year of eligibility because of coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the season.
Wake Forest finished 6-16 overall, 3-15 in the ACC, in Forbes’ first season.
New ETSU coach Desmond Oliver will have to practically rebuild the entire roster. At last count, 10 ETSU players had entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal, meaning they are at least examining their options. Players in the portal don’t necessarily have to transfer, but their previous school does not have to honor their scholarships if they decide to return.
Freshman forward Richard Amaefule became the latest ETSU player in the portal.
All-conference guard Ledarrius Brewer and his brother Ty Brewer entered their names last week.