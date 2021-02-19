East Tennessee State sophomore infielder Ashton King will play in the new Appalachian League this summer.
The league, preparing for its first season as a wooden bat collegiate circuit, has begun announcing players who have agreed to participate. The teams to which the players have been assigned have not been announced yet.
King, who is from Knoxville, played eight games for ETSU before his freshman year was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had two home runs and five RBIs in a game against Georgia State.
“It’s great to have a player in the Appalachian League,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “I am confident that Ashton will represent our program well and continue to grow at his craft. We look forward to send more of our players in the future.”
Athletes are currently being announced as part of the league and will be assigned to one of the 10 teams later in the spring. Opening Day is set for June 3.
Local teams in the league include the Johnson City Doughboys, Kingsport Axmen, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys.
To see which payers have been accepted to the league, www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/accepted-players.