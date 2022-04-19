East Tennessee State will be represented at the Arnold Palmer Cup golf tournament this summer as sophomore Archie Davies was announced as a member of the International team Tuesday during a selection show on Golf Channel.
The Palmer Cup pits teams of collegians from the United States against an International team in a Ryder Cup-like format. It will be played July 1-3 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Davies will be the first ETSU player to appear in the event since Adrian Meronk in 2016. Meronk is currently the 16th-ranked player on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour. Other ETSU players to have participated in the tournament since the event's inception in 1997: Keith Nolan (1997), Chris Wisler (2000-01), Rhys Davies (2004-07), Gareth Shaw (2007-08) and Rhys Enoch (2010).
“Whenever you can do anything to represent Arnold Palmer, it’s pretty cool,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “It’s such a prestigious honor that everybody knows about when they get to college. I think it was a goal of Archie’s to make the team. He deserves it. He’s been incredibly consistent. I’m absolutely delighted for him.”
Davies, who plays internationally for Wales, has finished in the top 10 in six of 10 tournaments this year for the Bucs. He won the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate and has a stroke average of 70.2. He’s 33rd in the latest Golfstat rankings after posting 11 rounds in the 60s. Twenty-three of his 27 rounds this year have been at par or lower.
Davies is the reigning Southern Conference player of the year after winning the conference tournament last spring. He was also the SoCon’s freshman of the year.
The Bucs are about to begin the defense of their SoCon title Friday when the 54-hole conference tournament begins at the Reynolds Lake Oconee course in Greensboro, Georgia. That’s the same course where ETSU won by eight strokes last year and Davies posted rounds of 69, 66 and 72 to win by three.
ETSU is the top-ranked team in the field with a Golfstat national rating of 30th. No other SoCon team is inside the top 80.
“I’m just expecting us to be professional and make sure everyone takes care of their business and stays in their lane,” Amos said. “I think if everybody does that, we should be OK. We’re the favorite. We just have to treat it like every other event and don’t get ahead of yourself, don’t underestimate anybody. If everyone just focuses on their jobs we’ll be fine.”
After the Bucs won a share of the Hootie championship, they went to N.C. State, where they finished seventh out of 13 at the Stitch Intercollegiate.
“We had a great fall and we were trending in the right direction all spring and then at N.C. State we kind of got hit in the head with a shovel,” Amos said. “It humbled us a little bit after a win. I think it was the perfect time for that to happen to us.”
The first round is set for Friday morning. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up Sunday.