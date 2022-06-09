More people have summited Mount Everest than have broken four minutes for the mile.
East Tennessee State distance runner Adam Bradtmueller joined that elite list on Sunday at the 20th Music City Track Carnival en route to winning the professional race at Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a time of 3:57.91.
“I really thought I could go sub-four, but it was one of those things where you never know how you’re going to feel,” Bradtmueller said. “With 50 meters to go, I glanced at the clock and saw it ticking. I couldn’t believe it, even though I knew it was to the point where I knew I was going to do it. When I crossed the line, I was in total shock.”
Bradtmueller came through the halfway mark at around 2:01 and closed the final lap in 57 seconds. He did not take the lead until late in the race and had to push from what he said was further out than what he normally does.
“We went out pretty well paced and I was 2:01 at halfway,” he said. “I felt strong and then with 500 to go, I was in position and the pace was fair. I needed to close hard if I was going to do it. From 500 out, I made a big move and started passing people.”
Bradtmueller, a sixth-year senior with a hopeful seventh for outdoors pending approval, already broke the school record in the indoor 3,000 meters (7:58.82) earlier this year and went on to win the Southern Conference outdoor individual title in the 1,500 last month (3:44.56). He also ran under 14 minutes in the 5,000 early in the season at Raleigh Relays, running 13:50.51.
The NCAA East Prelims in Bloomington, Indiana did not go well for him, however, as he placed 34th in the 48-man field in the 5,000 with a time of 14:10.02.
Bradtmueller never got down on himself as the race in Nashville was a good backup plan if he didn’t make the field for the national meet.
“It almost felt like a nice consolation prize,” he said. “It’s super exciting to run under four minutes, but the big goal is to be at the NCAAs. It’s still a great way to go out for the season.”
Even though he had to compete unattached, Bradtmueller is believed to be just the third Buccaneer runner to break the hallowed barrier. He joins Ray Flynn — who first broke the barrier at the Penn Relays in 1977 — and two-time All-American Kevin Johnson.
Johnson’s first time breaking the barrier came in an indoor meet in Johnson City in 1983. Flynn still holds the school record for the indoor mile and outdoor 1,500 along with the Irish national records in the 1,500 and mile.
“It is exciting to be mentioned along with those great guys from way back in the day,” he said. “Coach Watts is very focused when you start talking about the tradition of the program. He always has the goal that we should perform at that level.
“I have a lot of respect for those guys because they have a lot of All-American honors, but I think running is a lot better now. Just look at the field at the national meet this weekend.”
Bradtmueller’s career has been long — first beginning in the fall of 2016 — and riddled with injuries, but achieving a feat that less than 2,000 people worldwide have done is a lifelong dream come true.
“It definitely is a dream come true, but the weird thing about it was how unexpected it was,” he said. “It was really a shock because I wasn’t expecting to run a mile outdoors with this kind of fitness. All year when I’m training, I’m thinking of sub-8 and sub-14.
“Toward the end of the season, I saw that there was a mile and I decided that was my backup race if I didn’t make it to NCAAs. Everything ended up working out perfectly.”