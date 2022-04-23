GREENSBORO, Ga. — Remi Chartier took control of the Southern Conference golf tournament and he took his East Tennessee State teammates along for the ride.
And now it appears Chartier and the Bucs are in position to win the individual and team championships.
Chartier broke the conference tournament record by firing a nine-under-par 63 in the second round Saturday at Reynolds Lake Oconee course. His round, which included 10 birdies and a bogey on the final hole, was one shot off the course record held by the late touring pro DeWitt Weaver.
It was the seventh 63 shot in ETSU golf history and it moved Chartier to 13 under par for the tournament, good for an eight-stroke lead over teammate Ben Carberry.
More importantly, it gave the Bucs an 11-stroke advantage in the team standings. The Bucs go into Sunday’s final round 22 under par. UNC Greensboro is next at 11 under.
While Chartier was going low, his teammates held the fort with rounds of even par from Carberry, Mats Ege and Algot Kleen. Carberry was cruising as well at four under par before making bogeys on four of the final five holes.
Archie Davies, the defending champion, has had his score thrown out both days for ETSU as teams count their best four scores each day. He shot 72 and 75.
The previous SoCon tournament record was 65 set by ETSU’s Chris Wisler at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club in 2001 and equaled by Chris Robb of Chattanooga at National Golf Club in Pinehurst, N.C., in 2014.
MEN’S TENNIS: SOCON CHAMPS
The top-seeded ETSU men’s tennis team won its fourth consecutive SoCon tournament championship Saturday, beating Samford 4-0 in Chattanooga. The No. 3 Bulldogs had upset No. 2 Furman in Friday’s semifinals.
Yusuf Khamis and Thiago Pernas got the Bucs off to a good start by winning the doubles point when they beat Eladio Fabregas and Matthew Gooch 7-5. The teams had split the other two doubles matches, putting the pressure on the No. 3 match.
Then Pernas, Frazier Rengifo and Francisco Lamas earned singles wins for ETSU to clinch the title. The Bucs were ahead in two of the three remaining singles matches when the result became official.
ETSU earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Pairings will be announced May 3. The Bucs will take a 20-6 record in the NCAAs.
Meanwhile, the ETSU women fell to top-seeded Furman 4-2 in the women’s final. Fernanda Carvajal and Emilia Alfaro earned wins for the Bucs, who came into the tournament as the second seed.
SOFTBALL
ETSU and Mercer were working overtime on the softball field in Macon, Georgia on Saturday, and it ended in a doubleheader split.
The Bucs won the opener 3-2 in 10 innings as Ally Chernak scored on an error after stealing third base. Kelly Warren, Cameron Young and Sara Muir each had two hits for ETSU. Allison Farr was the winning pitcher and Arnott came on to get the final out for the save.
Mercer came back and took the nightcap 2-1 in nine innings. Alyssa Woods doubled in the winning run. Young’s RBI single provided ETSU’s run in the second game.
The split left ETSU 6-40 overall, 2-9 in the SoCon. Mercer is 12-32, 4-10.
TRACK & FIELD
ETSU’s Phelani Maduwa finished 10th in the 800 meters Saturday at the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Maduwa clocked in at 1:50.55, his fastest time of the season.
In the women’s 800m, Genevieve Schwarz finished 44th with a time of 2:14.30.
Maduwa and Schwarz were the only Bucs competing on the final day of the meet, which is the largest meet on the East Coast this weekend with over 1,700 student-athletes on site.
The Bucs turn their attention to the Southern Conference meet, which begins Saturday, April 30 in Birmingham, Ala.