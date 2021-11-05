A new era of East Tennessee State basketball began Friday night at Freedom Hall.
Ledarrius Brewer scored 18 points and newcomer Jordan King added 17 as the Bucs rolled to a 91-58 exhibition win over Catawba 91-58 in Desmond Oliver’s first game as ETSU’s coach.
“Excitement for my players and for the fan base just to get a chance to get out here and be in front of a pretty good crowd for an exhibition game on a Friday night,” Oliver said. “I just watch our guys play at home. They hadn’t done this in a long time. My new guys have heard about the mystique of Freedom Hall so to get a chance to actually play was pretty awesome, pretty exciting.”
King, a transfer from Siena, was all over the court. The sophomore guard made 6 of 14 shots and added five assists and six rebounds in an energetic debut.
“I had so much fun playing with these guys,” King said. “The way Coach O has us playing, playing fast, it’s really nice to see.”
Brewer was also 6 of 14 from the field as the Bucs shot 50% (30 of 60) and went 11-28 from 3-point range.
Vonnie Patterson added 11 points and 10 rebounds while making a couple of 3-pointers and Silas Adheke had 10 points and seven boards.
“You can see how good we can be, especially on the defensive end,” Brewer said. “In past years, we kind of came down and ran a play every time. Coach O has given us the chance, if we get a defensive stop, to run out and make plays and score quick and keep doing that. It makes the game a little more fun for the players and the fans.”
Ty Brewer, who will be one of the team’s starters, sat out the game with a thumb injury suffered in practice.
The attendance was 2,701 on a night with high school football playoff games being played all over the region.
SLOAN’S GROAN
ETSU guard David Sloan was in early foul trouble after picking up two and then being whistled for a technical with 13:37 left in the first half. That was Sloan’s third foul.
Sloan returned to the game before halftime, but went down injured. He was helped off the court and did not return. Sloan was walking with ice on his knee after the game and said it didn’t appear to be a serious injury.
He made all three of his shots and finished with seven points.
Sloan and King started in the backcourt together and had a good thing going before the injury.
“I have two of the best point guards in the country at any level in David Sloan and Jordan King,” Oliver said. “I think that the nation is going to get a chance to see that from a leadership standpoint. Both guys are explosive.”
GETTING TECHNICAL
Catawba was called for three technical fouls in the first half, two on the bench and one on Trevion Lamar, who was part of a double technical with Sloan.
Head coach Rob Perron picked up another technical in the second half and was ejected.
King was called for a technical midway through the second half, bringing the total of “Ts” to six.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU committed 20 turnovers and Oliver called timeout after one of them led to a Catawba breakaway dunk late in the game.
Catawba was led by Kris Robinson’s 15 points. Ray Kowalski and Lamar each had 12.
UP NEXT
The Bucs start the regular season Friday at Appalachian State. They play at Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 14.