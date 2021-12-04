The East Tennessee State basketball team had seven slam dunks and slammed the door on any chance of a Lenoir-Rhyne upset Saturday night at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Furthermore, Charlie Weber finished with 17 points, including a pair of two-handed jams, as the Bucs rolled to a 90-66 victory over the Division II Bears.
It was the perfect birthday present for ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver. Oliver really liked how the Bucs (6-3) shared the basketball to the tune of 24 assists.
“I’m excited because of the mindset to pass and the intent to pass,” Oliver said. “In our loss to UAB, we got stagnant on offense. Tonight, I liked our patience to make basketball plays. When you play basketball as a young kid, you’re playing off basic instincts. We didn’t do a good job of that our last game, so we worked on our flow game, our motion and movement.
“LA Brewer was tremendous in the first half. He has looked like this since June in practice. In games, he’s sometimes been so aggressive to score. That can be a blessing and curse when you’re a good player.”
It was definitely a blessing on Saturday as Brewer pointed out the Bucs also had just nine turnovers. He also made three of the Bucs’ 10 baskets from 3-point range.
“Twenty-four assists and only nine turnovers, we’re sharing the ball, not making the passes we can’t make and not making shots too difficult,” Brewer said. “It’s a lot of fun to get everyone involved and take some of the pressure off. It spreads the floor out and makes it nice where we can score all around.”
As expected, the Bucs had a distinct advantage inside. They outscored the Bears in the paint, won the rebounding battle by a 38-27 margin and shot over 50 percent from the field while altering Lenoir-Rhyne’s attempts.
ETSU also held a 17-6 advantage in fast-break points and scored 16 points off turnovers.
“We’re sharing the ball, playing better and playing with more energy,” Weber said. “We’re moving around faster and have our motors going.”
The scoring was balanced with seven players scoring at least eight points.
Kordell Charles netted 14 points and Jaden Seymour had 10 while Jordan King, David Sloan and Mohab Yasser each scored eight.
Ty Brewer opened the scoring with an alley-oop dunk and the Bucs never trailed in the game.
Still, Lenoir-Rhyne put up a fight early. The Bears trailed 11-10 five minutes into the game and kept it reasonably close until late. It was 47-31 at the half.
As per NCAA rules, the loss doesn’t count against the Bears’ record, now at 3-4. Salle Wilson led the Hickory, North Carolina, school with 12 points. Kevin Kangu scored 11 and T.J. Nesmith had 10.
ADHEKE LEAVES TEAM
Silas Adheke, a 6-foot-8 graduate post player, informed Oliver and the other coaches earlier in the day that he was leaving the team to concentrate on a business he owns. The native of Nigeria started all 25 games for the Bucs last season and all eight this season before Saturday.
“Silas has been taking care of his siblings back home. He said he needed to walk away from basketball and focus on making money,” Oliver said. “He’s in a challenging graduate program and with the stresses of our team, he didn’t feel he had the time for his business to do well.
“Most international kids that come play, they sacrifice everything to make it in the States. He has a chance right now to make money. Certainly, the timing wasn’t great to lose a starting big who plays 24-25 minutes a game. But when he said to me that he needed to make money to feed six other people, I walked away from my intent to talk him out of it.”