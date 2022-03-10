The East Tennessee State football team released its 2022 season schedule Thursday afternoon. The Bucs, who look to repeat as Southern Conference Champions, kick off the season Thursday, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.
“I am excited about the schedule that was put together for this upcoming fall,” first-year ETSU coach George Quarles said. “It will be a challenging conference as always and I feel that each game will make us better as the season progresses. We are excited to continue the winning ways in front of the best fans in the Southern Conference.”
A DAWN OF A NEW AGE
The Bucs, who finished 11-2 last season and reached the FCS quarterfinals, play host to NCAA Division II Mars Hill in both the home and season opener. ETSU begins Southern Conference action Sept. 10 when the Bucs travel to Charleston, S.C. to face The Citadel.
The SoCon home opener is a week later when the Bucs host Furman, where Quarles previously served as offensive coordinator. The last three meetings with the Paladins have been decided by one possession.
ROAD WARRIORS
Following the Furman contest, ETSU will hit the road for three of the next four games, beginning with a non-conference battle at Robert Morris on Sept. 24 in Pittsburgh. The Bucs will also square off with VMI (Oct. 8) Virginia followed by Mercer (Oct. 15).
Sandwiched in between the three road games will be the Rail Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the Bucs host Chattanooga. ETSU is looking to halt a two-game skid against the Mocs, hoping to reclaim the trophy that began in 2018 with a Buccaneer win.
The remaining three conference showdowns include the Bucs hosting Samford on Oct. 22 and going on the road against Wofford on Oct. 29. They return home Nov. 12 to face rival Western Carolina in the Blue Ridge Border Battle.
ETSU opened the 2021 season with a win over SEC school Vanderbilt. The Bucs close out the 2022 regular season with another SEC foe, traveling to Mississippi State on Nov. 19.