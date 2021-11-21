Fresh off winning the Southern Conference championship, the East Tennessee State football team will receive a first-round bye in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.
The No. 7-seeded Bucs (10-1), who defeated Mercer 38-35 for the outright Southern Conference championship, will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Davidson and Kennesaw State on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
Davidson (8-2) clinched its second straight Pioneer Football League title with a 45-14 victory over Drake. The Wildcats and Bucs have one common opponent as the Wildcats lost 45-24 to VMI in the season opener.
Kennesaw State (10-1), the Big South Conference champion, went undefeated in FCS play with its only loss to Georgia Tech in week 2. Kennesaw State was the first opponent for ETSU when the Bucs brought back football in 2015. The Bucs defeated the Owls 20-17 in an overtime thriller to open the 2016 season.
Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0) is the No. 1 overall seed. North Dakota State (10-1), an eight-time FCS champion, is the No. 2 seed.