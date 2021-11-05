The biggest football game in recent East Tennessee State memory might come down to one thing.
Can the Bucs slow down a VMI offense that has been scoring at will in recent weeks? The Keydets have averaged 45.5 points over their last two games and haven’t scored fewer than 31 since their season opener.
The onus is on the Bucs against a VMI team that has been beating teams both ways, running and passing.
“They are having more success running the football than they have in the past,” ETSU coach Sanders said. “Everyone knows how good their receivers are. Any time that you get two or three receivers that are threats, it makes it a whole lot tougher on the defense. You now have to defend the whole field, and when that happens, it opens up a lot of things in the run game.”
VMI quarterback Seth Morgan has the luxury of having three go-to receivers. Leroy Thomas has 42 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns. Jakob Herres has 38 catches for 438 yards and five TDS. Michael Jackson has caught 30 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.
Herres, a tough matchup at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, was the SoCon’s offensive player of the year in the spring season.
VMI’s senior running back Cory Bridy comes in with 627 yards and five touchdowns,
Kickoff at Greene Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m.
The Bucs (7-1 overall, 4-1 Southern Conference) are ranked 14th in both FCS polls while VMI (6-2, 4-1) is 18th.
It will be the first time in Greene Stadium’s brief history that two nationally ranked teams will meet. ETSU is hoping for a better result than the last time two ranked teams faced off in Johnson City. Back in 1999, No. 4 Georgia Southern spanked the 18th-ranked Bucs 55-6 in the Minidome.
The Bucs are coming off their bye week after beating Furman on a last-minute touchdown pass the week before. ETSU is 0-3 after a bye week under Sanders.
The Keydets are coming off a 46-45 victory over Samford. Both teams are averaging 33.6 points per game.
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
The game features the SoCon co-defensive players of the year from the spring. VMI's Stone Snyder had 85 tackles in eight games, while ETSU's Jared Folks has 48 tackles in six games.
SERIES HISTORY
ETSU leads the series 16-10 with a 24-20 win last spring in the teams’ last meeting.
LINEUP CHANGES
ETSU linebacker Jalen Porter will miss the first half after being called for targeting against Furman. Zach West, who had an interception and recovered a fumble against Furman, will start in his place.
Olajuwon Pinkelton will get his second start at defensive end. Defensive end Austin Lewis and linebacker Blake Bockrath will miss the game with injuries.
HOME SWEET HOME
Another sellout crowd is expected as fewer than 100 tickets remains as of Friday.
The Bucs have enjoyed playing at Greene Stadium in its five-year existence, going 18-7 (72%).