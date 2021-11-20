Quay Holmes set a career rushing record and quarterback Tyler Riddell had a career passing day as No. 8 East Tennessee State rallied past Mercer to win the outright Southern Conference championship Saturday at Greene Stadium
Holmes had 25 rushes for 132 yards and broke both George Searcy’s single-season rushing record and Brandon Walker’s career rushing mark. Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucs rallied for a 38-35 victory over the No. 21 Bears.
He hit Malik Murray on a 13-yard pass with 1:47 left for the winning touchdown. Mercer’s kicker Delvin Folster missed a tying a 42-yard field goal at the end of the game, setting off a wild celebration witnessed by a stadium record crowd of 10,594. It was the fourth time this season ETSU (10-1 overall, 8-1 Southern Conference) rallied to win after trailing in the second half.
“You could look all around and see all the excitement,” said Holmes, who now holds career records for rushing yards, touchdowns and scoring. “We tied for it (the championship) in 2018. We had a chance to control our own destiny. It’s a true blessing to win this game and have those records. I have to give the glory to God. To do that at home, that’s a true blessing.”
