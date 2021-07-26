ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State University football program is trending upward according to the preseason rankings.
ETSU was picked third in the Southern Conference media poll and fourth in the coaches poll at the Southern Conference football media day. It comes after the Bucs were picked eighth in both polls entering the spring season.
A big reason beyond the team’s 4-2 spring record is the returning depth. The Bucs, who got three first-place votes in the media poll and one in the coaches poll, return all 22 starters — including 10 preseason all-conference selections.
“I feel like we have a good team returning. We developed into a pretty good team in the spring,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We’ve made a lot of progress. That being said, pretty much everyone is in the same shape with all of their starters returning. I expect the SoCon to be as competitive as it’s been in a long, long time.
“You look at the scores last year and they were almost all one-score games, not only for us, but everyone in the league. It’s going to hinge on who makes a play here or there and who stays healthy.”
Chattanooga, which returns senior quarterback Drayton Arnold, was the pick to win the league among both media and coaches. Mocs coach Rusty Wright doesn’t shy away from the large expectations.
“At the end of the day, you’re playing football in the South and you’ve got to play every Saturday,” Wright said. “I like our kids and I enjoy being around our football team. They work hard at doing things right. I enjoy coming to work every day, going to practice because I think this group will compete. You’ve got to go play. They’re not going to let us leave with a trophy in July.”
ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
ETSU had nine players earn preseason all-conference honors. It included first-team players Nate Adkins, Jared Folks, Quay Holmes, Tyler Keltner, Tyree Robinson and Tre’mond Shorts.
Adkins, a tight end, is named to the preseason first-team for a second straight year. Folks is the reigning Southern Conference defensive player of the year after recording 50 tackles, including 23 solo, during the spring season. The linebacker was an AFCA All-American and the first Buc to be SoCon defensive player of the year since Mario Hankerson in 1997.
It is the third consecutive appearance on the preseason first team for redshirt junior running back Holmes, who led the SoCon in the spring with 106.7 rushing yards per game. Holmes also led the conference in all-purpose yards (1,094), ranking second in all of FCS football.
Keltner went 7-for-10 on field goals, including a program-record 54-yarder against Western Carolina. He was perfect on 15 extra-point attempts.
Robinson, like Holmes, appeared on his third consecutive preseason first-team squad. The defensive back had 37 tackles (22 solo) and tied for second on the team with 4 1/2 for a loss. Shorts, a redshirt-junior offensive lineman, played all 401 offensive snaps and graded out at .995 percent of his assignments in the spring.
The second team included Alijah Huzzie, Donovan Manuel and Tavon Matthews. Holmes was also named on special teams as a kick return specialist.
BIGGEST QUESTIONS
Despite the experience, Sanders pointed out the Bucs are young with 45 freshmen and 26 redshirt freshmen compared to eight juniors and eight seniors. There’s also a question at quarterback with Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis both starting three games last season and seeing how Cade Larkins recovers from injury.
“We’re still searching for our guys on the defensive line and we’re still trying to develop depth on the offensive line,” Sanders said. “We’re still looking for which receiver will step up for us. If you’re asking about two quarterbacks, the old saying is you don’t have one. I feel comfortable with the two guys we have, but I’d like to know who is the one.”
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Samford quarterback Liam Welch was named preseason offensive player of the year, while VMI linebacker Stone Snyder was tabbed as preseason defensive player of the year.
Welch, a graduate student, three for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. Welch shared the media award with Folks last season with 11 tackles per game. His 21 tackles against The Citadel helped VMI clinch its first league title since 1977.