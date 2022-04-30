Ryan McCarthy’s batting average didn’t send shivers of fear through Mercer. But the East Tennessee State catcher still delivered the big blow.
McCarthy delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting East Tennessee State to a 6-4 victory over the Bears in the first game of a Southern Conference doubleheader Saturday at Thomas Stadium.
Mercer came back to win the nightcap, 6-3. The split left ETSU 25-15 overall, 7-5 in the SoCon. The Bears are 35-9, 9-3.
Two games were played Saturday because of expected rain Sunday.
McCarthy, who was playing in the absence of the injured Noah Webb and Kyle Richardson, came into the game hitting .172.
With the score tied 4-4 in the first game, ETSU’s Leo Jiminian singled to start the eighth. After a sacrifice bunt, McCarthy hit a drive to left-center field. The ball lodged under fence for a ground-rule double, allowing Jiminian to score. A wild pitch allowed another run to score.
Bucs reliever Nathanial Tate finished off the Bears in the ninth, but it wasn’t without drama.
Blake Schmitt led off with a ground-rule double that sailed over the head of ETSU left fielder Garett Wallace and bounced over the wall. Mercer followed with two hard-hit line drives that were snared by Cam Norgren at second base and Bryce Hodge at first before Tate got a strikeout to end the game.
Tate (3-3) worked 2 2/3 innings in relief of effective ETSU starter Hunter Lloyd. It was the longest stint of the season for Tate, who held the Bears to two hits. He struck out four batters.
Mercer led 4-1 through six innings before ETSU began its comeback. Hodge, Norgren and Ashton King all drove in runs with hits in a three-run seventh that pulled the Bucs into a 4-4 tie.
King was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bucs. ETSU freshman Tommy Barth stretched his hitting streak to 16 games and got another hit in the second game to reach 17.
Bill Knight had three hits for Mercer. Garrett Sloan was the losing pitcher after being charged with one run on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.
In the second game, Knight took little time in giving the Bears the lead, belting the first pitch of the game from Landon Smiddy (1-4) for a home run. Mercer added two more runs in the inning, and even though ETSU got two back in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch and a run-scoring groundout, Mercer never trailed.
The Bears got a two-run homer from Jozsef Rohrbacher in the second inning and an RBI double from David Burke in the fifth to pull ahead 6-2.
Jared Paladino got ETSU a run closer with run-scoring single in the sixth.
Jackson Kelley, Mercer’s star reliever, earned his fifth save with two scoreless innings. Kelley, a submarine-style righty, came into the game 6-0 with an ERA of 0.84. He worked three scoreless innings in Saturday’s 11-inning Mercer win.
Mercer starter Joshn Harlow (6-2) earned the victory. ETSU’s third pitcher, Andrew Ronne, held the Bears without a run over the final 4 2/3 innings.
Mercer was playing without Colby Thomas and Trevor Austin. Thomas is hitting .342 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. Austin is hitting .302.
The Bucs play at Appalachian State on Tuesday night before heading to Samford for a weekend SoCon series beginning Friday.