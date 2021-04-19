East Tennessee State’s quest for a 21st Southern Conference championship in men’s golf got off to a good start Monday as the Bucs grabbed an 11-shot lead through the first two rounds of the conference tournament.
The Bucs posted rounds of 284 and 279 on the par-72 Reynolds Plantation Oconee Course in Greensboro, Georgia. That left them 13 under par and 11 strokes ahead of Western Carolina.
Archie Davies shot a 6-under 66 and Trevor Hulbert added a 67 in the second round as the Bucs stretched the four-stroke lead they enjoyed after the morning first round. ETSU shot 9 under par in the second round as a team.
Davies, who opened with a 69, birdied the final three holes in the second round to get to nine under par for the tournament. That gave him a four-stroke lead over Hulbert and the Western Carolina duo of Pierre Viallaneix and Louis Theys heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Hulbert’s tournament had an inauspicious beginning as he made a bogey on the first hole and a double-bogey on the second. Thanks to an eagle, he managed to get that round in at even par, setting up his stellar second round.
Hulbert made seven birdies in the afternoon to go along with two bogeys. Davies and Hulbert both made birdies on all four par-five holes in the afternoon.
Jack Rhea was also under par for the Bucs with rounds of 72 and 71.
The Bucs’ lead had grown to 13 strokes midway through the second round before Shiso Go made a triple-bogey 7 on the par-four ninth hole. That dropped ETSU to eight under par at the time, but the team rebounded on the back nine.
Go finished with a 71 and 75. Rhemi Chartier’s two scores — 74 and 77 — were the ones ETSU threw out. Only the top four of five scores count toward the team total.
Davies, and maybe Hulbert, will be trying to become ETSU’s 15th SoCon individual champ. Go is the defending champion, having won the title in 2019.
ETSU WOMEN
The ETSU women were also on top of the SoCon tourney, being held at Oak Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, S.C.
The Bucs were eight over par after two rounds. That left them four strokes ahead of Samford and five ahead of perennial SoCon favorite Furman heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Julia Goodson was ETSU’s top performer after rounds of 75 and 70 left her one over par and tied for third place. Her teammate Tereza Melecka shot 71 and 75 and was tied for fifth.
Furman’s Sarah-Eve Theaume shot 70-68 and was ahead by six strokes.
ETSU is trying to become the first school to win the men’s and women’s tournaments in the same year since Chattanooga did it in 2012.