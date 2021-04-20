It was a clean sweep Tuesday for the East Tennessee State men’s and women’s golf teams.
ETSU’s men claimed their 21st Southern Conference men’s title at Greensboro, Georgia, while the women earned their first in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
While the men began the day with a big lead and never lost it despite struggling on the back nine, the women’s win came with quite a bit of drama. They were tied with Furman heading to the 18th hole, where Sara-Eve Rheaume, who won the individual title for the Paladins, made a bogey to push the Bucs ahead.
ETSU’s four counting players played the final three holes in even par while Furman played that stretch in four over.
Both ETSU teams earned the SoCon’s automatic bids to the NCAA regionals. The Selection Shows will be on Golf Channel, with the women scheduled for April 28 and the men for May 5. The regionals are May 10-12 for the women and May 16-19 for the men.
ETSU MEN HANG ON
As it turned out, the stroll to the men’s championship was on a rocky road for the Bucs. But by the time the final putt was holed, they were the last team standing.
ETSU survived a difficult back nine to beat runner-up Western Carolina by eight strokes at the Reynolds Plantation Oconee Course in Greensboro, Georgia. The Bucs were eight over par for the final round.
“Our guys were in control the whole time and did a professional job getting the win,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “It was tough on the back nine and we did what we had to do in order to win. I’m proud of them for handling the fact that they were favorites coming into the event and embracing the pressure all week. It was a great win to start our postseason play.”
Red-shirt freshman Archie Davies became ETSU’s 16th individual SoCon champion. His round of 72 on Tuesday left him nine under par for the tournament and gave him a three-stroke victory over Western Carolina’s Louis Theys.
“Archie has turned into a leader on this team,” Amos said. “He had a slow start to the year, over the winter break he worked hard and came back to campus so much better. He’s solidified himself as our number one player and show up every week. He’s been knocking on the door for a win all spring, so it was only a matter of time.”
Trevor Hulbert and Jack Rhea also finished in the top 10 to assure the team title. Hulbert closed with a 77 and finished tied for fifth. Rhea shot 75 and finished seventh. ETSU’s Shiso Go, the defending individual champion, had a 76. Remi Chartier, whose scores were tossed during the first two rounds, came through with a 73 that enabled ETSU to have some breathing room coming in.
Davies had birdied the final three holes in Monday’s first round and he continued that hot streak right at the start in the final round. With birdies on the first three holes, Davies seized control of the individual race.
He took the team with him as well.
By noon, the Bucs’ lead was 13 and they might as well had begun engraving their names on the trophy.
But as often happens in golf, maybe more than any other sport, it got tough down the stretch. After the Bucs reached 19 under par for the tournament, the course began to bite back.
Hulbert made four bogeys in a five-hole stretch and Davies, who had gotten to 13 under par and held a six-stroke lead in the individual race, made a bogey and a double. Go played a six-hole stretch in five over par. Rhea made three bogeys over the first four holes on the back nine.
Suddenly, all those red numbers ETSU had been posting began to disappear. Rhea and Chartier were the only two ETSU players without a double-bogey on the back nine.
ETSU has had four SoCon individual champs in the past five years.
WOMEN WIN
The Bucs finished the day with a round of 292. That left them 12 over par for the 54-hole event.
Despite missing the critical putt, Rheaume shot 74 and finished one shot ahead of teammate Madison Moosa for the individual title.
ETSU’s Tereza Melecka shot 72 and tied for third place. Also for the Bucs, Grace Chin shot 71 and finished sixth, Julia Goodson shot 75 and finished seventh and Warda Amir Rawof shot 75 and tied for ninth. Blanco Porta was tied for 20th after a 76.
“I am extremely proud of our team for how they fought back to win the championship,” ETSU coach Stefanie Shelton said. “We have been working on our course management this spring and knew it would pay off in the end. We saw that happened again today. We kept believing in ourselves and played our game until the very end. We hung in there until the very last putt.”