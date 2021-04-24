Three up, three down.
The ETSU men’s tennis team earned its third straight Southern Conference championship Saturday, defeating Furman 4-2 in Hoover, Alabama.
ETSU improved to 13-7 on the season and earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
In the women’s SoCon tournament, ETSU fell by a score of 4-0 to Furman.
ETSU’s men picked up a crucial point out of doubles play, winning two of the three doubles battles. After dropping the top doubles match, the Bucs evened the playing field as Dimitri Badra and Miguel Este upended Benjamin Cahill and Ivan Mitric, 6-3.
The point was clinched from the No. 3 doubles slot as Thiago Pernas and Juan Sebastian Zabala defeated Drew Singerman and Emil Westling, 6-2.
The Buccaneer lead doubled to 2-0 as the SoCon Tournament’s most outstanding player Juan Lugo cruised through Henrik Atlevi in the No. 3 singles position, 6-1, 6-0.
After Furman cut the gap to 2-1, Pernas delivered a critical win in the No. 4 singles slot. The young Argentina native defeated Westling in the opening set, 6-1, before closing the deal with a 6-3 decision.
ETSU secured the final point out of the top singles position as the SoCon player of the year delivered the celebratory victory. Badra dominated Mitric in the opening set by the score of 6-0 before closing with a 7-6 (8-6) tiebreaker decision.
The Bucs will await the NCAA Men’s Tennis Selection Show to determine their regional site. The show will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast on NCAA.com stream. The regionals will begin either May 7 or May 8.