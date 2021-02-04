East Tennessee State has gotten used to playing in front of large crowds at Greene Stadium — way back when they last played football.
On Thursday, the school announced there wouldn’t be any more big crowds in the near future. Because of coronavirus restrictions, ETSU games will played with a crowd consisting of no more than 30% of Greene Stadium’s capacity. The stadium holds around 7,694 people and there have been several games where the announced attendance exceeded the stadium’s capacity.
Football season starts Feb. 20 with a home game against Samford.
ETSU announced that all outdoor sporting venues will hold no more than 30% of their capacity. The outdoor capacity limits are also in effect at Thomas Stadium (baseball), Betty Basler Field (softball), Dave Mullins Tennis Complex and Summers-Taylor Stadium (soccer).
In addition, no more than 10% of capacity will be allowed at Brooks Gym for ETSU volleyball games.
No fans will be allowed into the Mini Dome for this weekend’s Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational.