Brown has 18 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as head coach at UNC Asheville for eight years. She spent the last two years out of coaching. She was also an assistant at Florida, Georgia Tech, Charlotte and Jacksonville.
The native of Waynesville, North Carolina, is familiar with East Tennessee.
“I’ve been watching this program for years,” Brown said. “And what I’ve always admired as an opponent was the support that this women’s basketball program received from the administration, from the university, from the community. Johnson City loves women's basketball. And it matters. Basketball matters to this town. There’s an expectation for success. And there's a faithful commitment from the administration.
“I am beyond excited to be the next head women’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University.”
The announcement of Brown’s hiring completed a whirlwind search for Harris’ successor. Dick Sander, ETSU’s interim athletic director, said last week he would be conducting a national search. When Brown showed interest in the job, she became the main target.
“This was a very quick transition to get to where we are today,” Sander said. “And the common thread as we looked at this was the well-being of our student-athletes. As we searched for a coach, that was going to be the number one key factor.
“So as I started to look at coaches you kind of have in your head, you have a checklist of things that you want. As we started to investigate these people, there's one person that I kept saying, ‘She checks every box.’ ”
Brown, who was a two-time captain during her playing days at Wake Forest, pointed to the group of ETSU players assembled in the bleachers, saying she can’t wait to get to work.
“My priorities are in this building,” Brown said. “They’re sitting right here. Those are my priorities without exception. These are special young ladies. One week ago, your lives were upended, your rhythm disrupted. A lot of uncertainty entered into your lives. We talked about restoring relationships, building trust and working together.”
Brown said current ETSU assistants Jackie Alexander, Joe Silvestri, Trinese Fox and Alyssa Sweeney would be offered the opportunity to stay with the program.
“We’d love for them to remain,” Brown said. “I have heard nothing but great things about them. They have recruited tirelessly in this past year. I’m delighted to have them stay. I can’t handcuff them if they do have other opportunities. I understand that they don’t know me, but I am choosing them and then it’ll be for them to choose me. I hope they do.”
During Brown’s time at UNC Asheville, she took the Bulldogs to two NCAA Tournaments and her team won 26 games in 2015-16. She was the Big South coach of the year twice.
Brown stepped away from coaching for the past two years to move to Blacksburg, Virginia, as her husband completed work on a doctorate degree at Virginia Tech. She inherits a program that won six games last season.
“In meeting with these student-athletes today, they’re ready to move forward,” Brown said. “They are excited. I don’t want to minimize the stress they’ve been under. That being said, they are processing that and from the looks on their faces, they’re ready to attack this as best they can. So I think that’s a great sign for this program.”
