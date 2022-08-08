Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym.

Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.

Athletics director, women's basketball coach depart ETSU in same morning

