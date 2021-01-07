Another basketball game has been postponed for East Tennessee State.
The Bucs, who already had two games called off this week, learned Thursday that their Jan. 13 home game against Samford has been postponed as well because of a positive COVID-19 test and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program
The Bucs had already lost Wednesday’s home game against VMI and Saturday’s game at Wofford.
That makes ETSU’s next game, hopefully, Jan. 16 at Furman. That game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is being televised on ESPNU.
The schools and the Southern Conference are working on rescheduling the postponed games.
ETSU had won its first two SoCon games in defense of its conference championship from a year ago.