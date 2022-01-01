As the Southern Conference wraps up its celebration of its first 100 years, the league has named its 100th anniversary teams. East Tennessee State had 82 selections on the list.
Among the criteria that merited selection to the teams were the common benchmarks of:
• Member of the collegiate hall of fame for that sport
• Member of the SoCon Hall of Fame
• National player of the year
• All-America honors in two different academic years
• SoCon Male or Female Athlete of the Year
• Two-time SoCon Player of the Year
“Celebrating our 100th anniversary has been special,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “It has allowed us to highlight many great student-athletes, teams, coaches and moments over our history. It has provided an opportunity to illustrate how the Southern Conference has withstood the test of time and thrived during world wars, The Great Depression and other significant changes. It has allowed us to celebrate our past successes, honor our current 10 member institutions and look ahead to a future vision of excellence for the next 100 years.
“We felt it is an appropriate way to end our 100th anniversary celebration by naming our 100th anniversary teams. Over our storied 100-year history, there have been thousands of outstanding student-athletes that have competed in the Southern Conference, so identifying a select group was a challenge. We developed a series of criteria that assisted with the process. Congratulations to those selected, but we want to also recognize a list of others so big we can’t count all of the talented and worthy student-athletes who have competed under the SoCon banner.”
ETSU had student-athletes from 14 sports earn the prestigious honor.
Baseball (1)
Caleb Moore
Men’s Basketball (3)
Keith Jennings, Calvin Talford, Zakee Wadood
Women’s Basketball (5)
Katie Beck, DeShawne Blocker, Nicole Hopson, Erica Haynes Overton, Tianna Tarter
Men’s Cross Country (13)
Dennis Barry, Conrad Conneely, Gerald Duffy, Brian Dunne, Declan Fahy, John Fenton, Kevin Johnson, Adrian Leek, Mike Mansy, Thomas O’Gara, Seamus Power, Dennis Stark, Brad Yewer
Women’s Cross Country (3)
Catherine Berry, Mary Jo Ferrigan, Jody Richards
Football (5)
B.J. Adigun, George Cimadevilla, Kevin Peterson, Nasir Player, James Russell
Men’s Golf (11)
Eamonn Brady, David Christiansen, Bobby Gage, Stu Ingraham, Rex Kuramoto, Adrian Meronk, Steve Munson, Keith Nolan, Joey Sadowski, Garrett Willis, Chris Wisler
Women’s Golf (1)
Hee Ying Loy
Rifle (11)
Ethel-Ann Alves, John Duus, Cindy German, Kurt Kisch, Joe McGuigan, Elizabeth McKay, Chris Meyer, Marie Miller, Gloria Parmentier, Bill Thomas, Dave Yeager
Men’s Soccer (1)
Fletcher Ekern
Men’s Tennis (5)
David Biosca, Juan DeAngulo, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Pavlovich, Yaser Zaatini
Women’s Tennis (2)
Kristy Pace, Paty Vega
Men’s Track & Field (10)
James Barha, Delevantie Brown, Adrian Leek, Thomas O’Gara, Ben Johnson, Seamus Power, Mark Scruton, Dennis Stark, Zach Whitmarsh, Brad Yewer
Women’s Track & Field (8)
Kyra Atkins, Angie Barker, Shelli Clendenon, Demetria Edgecombe, Nicole Johnson, Taneisha Robinson, Katrina Seymour, Verena Tobis
Volleyball (3)
Carey Cavanaugh, Pam Flinchum, Jennifer Garriga
The Southern Conference was founded on Feb. 25, 1921, when delegates from 15 of the 30 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association institutions met at the Piedmont Hotel in Atlanta to finalize plans for a new conference. Alabama, Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn), Clemson, Georgia, Georgia School of Technology (Georgia Tech), Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi A&M (Mississippi State), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) and Washington & Lee all signed on to form the Southern Intercollegiate Conference, while Tulane attended the meetings but would not join until the following year.
The league has had 44 full-time members over its illustrious history, spawning the Southeastern Conference (1932) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (1953) and currently serving as home to 10 institutions throughout six states in the Southeast.