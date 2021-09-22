An induction ceremony for East Tennessee State’s 2020 athletics hall of fame class, presented by Johnson City Honda, will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 inside the Martin Center.
A reception will be held from 6-7 p.m., with the program starting immediately afterward. The public is invited to attend and tickets are priced at $25 per individual. To purchase tickets, please call Jo Anne Paty at 423-439-4738 or visit ETSUTickets.com.
The 2020 class features seven former student-athletes and one former coach/administrator: Siarre Evans (women’s basketball), Paul Hoilman (baseball), John Duus (rifleman), Tara Byrne (tennis), Laura Jansone (golf), Keith Nolan (golf), Garrett Willis (golf) and Dave Mullins (men’s tennis coach/athletic director).
In addition, the Trailblazer Award was created to recognize the historical accomplishments of an individual ETSU athletic member based on his/her athletic accomplishments, work in the community/region and how they helped impact other generations of Buccaneers. This award will be given annually to a former ETSU student/athlete, coach or staff member who demonstrated courage in becoming a leader to blaze the path for future Buccaneers to be given a better opportunity to further their education and compete in Division I Athletics.
The recipients of the inaugural Trailblazer Award are Tommy Woods (men’s basketball) and Johnny Russaw (football). The official name for the award is the Woods-Russaw Trailblazer Award.
The class will also be honored during the ETSU-Wofford football game on Saturday, Oct. 2.