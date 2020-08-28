East Tennessee State basketball great Trazel Silvers is being treated in a Texas hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
His brother, Steve, posted on his Facebook page that prayers are needed for Trazel, who played 12 seasons of professional basketball and was also a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Growing up in Clinchco, Virginia, Silvers set a school record for 60 points in a game at Ervinton High School.
Silvers, now 48, averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over his college career at ETSU. He played on two Southern Conference championship teams, including the 1991-92 team which upset Arizona in the NCAA tournament. He came off the bench to score 12 points and grab eight rebounds in the Bucs’ 87-80 win over the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged a team-best 17.3 points per game his senior season. He was nicknamed “Quick” Silvers during his time with the Globetrotters, traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa.
His best season of professional basketball was in 2001-02, playing for Roche St-Etienne in the French Pro B League. He averaged 19.7 points per game with a single-game high of 40 points.