East Tennessee State’s men’s golf team is ready to perform on the biggest stage of college golf.
The Bucs will be one of 30 teams competing in the NCAA Championship, beginning Friday at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, It’s the same course where ETSU finished 28th last year after winning its regional.
The tournament will consist of 72 holes of stroke play with the top 15 teams making the 54-hole cut. The field will be cut again after 72 holes, this time to eight teams which will vie for the national championship in match play. Two rounds of match play will be held Tuesday with the championship match set for Wednesday.
The individual champion will be determined by the 72 stroke play holes.
ETSU, which finished fifth in the Columbus Regional to earn its spot at the national finals, has had the best scoring year in program history. The Bucs are averaging a 283.91 strokes per round. Archie Davis is leading the way at 70.33, which ranks second in ETSU history, only behind 10-time winner Rhys Davies’ 70.23.
Remi Chartier, the Southern Conference champion, is averaging 70.87, seventh all-time for the Bucs. He finished tied for fourth in the regional this month.
Also competing for the Bucs will be Mats Ege (71.94), Algot Kleen (73.03) and Ben Carberry (73.30).
Nineteen of the 30 teams in the field are ranked inside the Top 25, including 14 of the top 15. No 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Vanderbilt are the top teams. ETSU is ranked 30th nationally and is seeded 22nd in the tournament.
Pepperdine is the defending national champion and the Waves bring four of the five players who were in that winning lineup to this year’s event.
The Raptor Course is a par-70, 7,289-yard layout.