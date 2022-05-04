East Tennessee State’s golf team is headed to Ohio for the postseason.
The Bucs were assigned to the Columbus Regional during an NCAA announcement program Wednesday on Golf Channel. They’re seeded fifth in the 13-team tournament, being played May 15-18 at Ohio State’s Scarlett Course. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“It’s always great to go to regionals,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “At the start of the season that’s all you’re really thinking about, is making it.”
It will be the Bucs’ 24th regional appearance since the NCAA began using regionals as a pathway to the national tournament in 1989. They’ve qualified for the NCAA Championships 18 times, with their first appearance coming in 1975.
ETSU won the Southern Conference tournament and the league’s automatic NCAA bid. It would have made the field anyway as an at-large entry based on its national ranking of 30.
Being sent to Columbus came as a bit of a surprise to Amos, who thought his team would be headed to West Palm Beach, Florida, or New Haven, Connecticut.
“A little bit surprised, but I actually like the golf course,” Amos said. “I’ve coached there before when I was at Purdue. It’s a hard course, which suits the better teams. There’s a lot of positives about the place. The tricky thing is it’s a pretty strong field. Golf Channel said it’s probably the hardest regional.”
Amos was surprised last year as well when his team was sent out west to Washington, but the Bucs won that regional despite being seeded eighth.
Three of the Bucs’ current players — Archie Davies, Remi Chartier and Ben Carberry — were at that regional. Carberry was there was an alternate. Chartier won the Southern Conference individual title last month in record fashion, shooting 18 under par for 54 holes.
“We’ve got a little bit of experience, and the two guys who haven’t been there before are pretty fearless,” Amos said. “I’m excited for it. We’ve got a lot of good positive energy. We just played well at conference and we did well at regionals last year. So I’m pretty excited.”
Davies set the course record at Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington, last year with a 63 to equal the lowest round in ETSU history. He said after winning the regional, the team has its sights on repeating that effort.
“I think we’re going in with the mentality to win,” Davies said. “I think it’s quite easy to go in just trying to make the top five, but ultimately, every tournament you’re trying to go and win. That doesn't change whether it’s regionals or just a regular tournament.”
Algot Kleen and Mats Edge will be making their first NCAA appearances for the Bucs.
“We’ve had a decent season, but we could have done better,” Kleen said. “Seeing our name up there going to Ohio, I’m looking forward to that. I know the team is as well.”
The top seed at the Columbus Regional is 11-time national champion Oklahoma State. Georgia Tech is second, followed by Arkansas and Clemson. Host school Ohio State is seeded sixth, a spot behind ETSU.