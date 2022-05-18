COLUMBUS, Ohio — The East Tennessee State golf team took care of business when it mattered most on Wednesday.
The Bucs qualified for the NCAA Championship, finishing fifth in the Columbus Regional where the top five teams advanced.
After moving above and below the cutline for much of the day, fifth-seeded ETSU made it with four strokes to spare after totaling a 10-over-par score for 54 holes. San Francisco and Clemson were at 14 over to miss the cut, while Duke and Kentucky were 15 over.
ETSU shot 2 over par (286) on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech tied for the team championship at 10 under par. The other teams to qualify for nationals were Ohio State and Arkansas.
Remi Chartier tied for fourth individually for the Bucs after closing with a 2-under-par 69. He finished 2 under par overall.
Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the individual title at 7 under par.
Archie Davies and Mats Ege both shot even-par 71s in the final round. Davies finished 15th in the individual standings. Ben Carberry (75) was the other counting score for ETSU.
The Bucs started on the back nine of the Scarlett Course and fell below the cutline to make nationals. They made up ground on the front as Chartier played it in 2 under par while Davies and Ege played it in even par.
Carberry birdied his final hole.
The NCAA Championship is scheduled for May 27 to June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.