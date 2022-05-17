COLUMBUS, Ohio — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team finds itself in a precarious position heading into the final round of the Columbus Regional.
The fifth-seeded Bucs finished the second round in fifth place after putting together a team score of 6-over-par 290. That left them 8 over par for the tournament and fighting for survival.
The top five teams after Wed- nesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Remi Chartier was the Bucs’ low man on Tuesday, firing a 1-under-par 70 at the Ohio State Golf Club’s Scarlett Course. The reigning Southern Conference champion played the back nine in 3 under — including making birdies on the final two holes — and was the only ETSU golfer to break par in the second round.
Also for the Bucs, Algot Kleen shot 72, while Archie Davies and Mats Ege shot 74. Davies, the Bucs’ No. 1 man, had opened with a 69. Ege made ETSU’s only double-bogey of the day on the 18th hole.
Ben Carberry had the Bucs’ non-counting score for the second day in a row. He has posted a 76 each day.
Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech were tied for the lead at 7 under par. The top-seeded Cowboys shot 3 under Tuesday while the Yellow Jackets shot 13 under to move into a share of the top spot.
Host school Ohio State moved up three spots to third at 6 over par, while Clemson was fourth at 7 over.
Six teams were within five strokes of each other and fighting for three spots at nationals. Arkansas and San Francisco were looming two strokes behind the Bucs while Duke was another shot back.