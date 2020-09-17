The East Tennessee State men’s golf team will be able to compete during the fall semester after all.
The school announced Thursday that the Bucs will play in two tournaments this year, beginning Monday in the Scenic City Collegiate at the Honors Course in Ooltewah. They’ll also play in the Maridoe Invitational hosted by North Texas in Carrollton, Texas in October.
It will mark the first competition for ETSU since March 10. The school’s own tournament, the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club, has also been canceled.
“I am extremely thankful that the university has given us this opportunity to play this fall,” second-year ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “With so many conferences and universities deciding not to play golf this fall, I think it shows the commitment ETSU has to finding a way for its student-athletes to compete. With our season getting cut short due to the pandemic last spring and a lot of summer amateur events getting cancelled, our guys are eager to play and compete.”