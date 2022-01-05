Watching an East Tennessee State men’s basketball game is kind of like opening a fortune cookie. You never know what you’re going to get.
The Bucs’ fans got good news Wednesday night as ETSU held off Virginia Military Institute, 80-79, in a Southern Conference game at Freedom Hall to open a three-game homestand.
David Sloan scored 20 points — including his team’s final four — to lead ETSU and Ledarrius Brewer got all 19 of his in the first half.
The Bucs outgunned the top 3-point shooting team in the SoCon and didn’t allow VMI to lead over the final 37 minutes despite surrendering every bit of a 19-point lead in the second half.
VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final score.
The Bucs, who were coming off a 30-point loss at Chattanooga, improved to 9-6 overall, 1-1 in the SoCon. VMI fell to 9-6, 2-1.
“I knew it was going to be close because we’re still trying to learn how to win,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’re still figuring it out. There’s still some anxiety.”
Jake Stephens lived up to his billing for VMI. The Keydets’ senior center finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds and kept his team close enough to make a run down the stretch.
The Bucs led 52-39 when Sloan scored on a turnaround jumper with 18:22 left.
VMI used a 30-11 run to erase all of the 19-point deficit when Tanner Mans connected from 3-point range with 8:28 left to forge a 63-63 tie. As it turned out, that was as close as the Keydets would get to the lead.
Mohab Yasser then hit a 3-pointer of his own to put the Bucs back on top for good. The final minutes were fraught with danger for ETSU, and much of it was self inflicted.
The Bucs turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions inside the final two minutes after having just five miscues over the first 38 minutes. VMI couldn’t take advantage, though, missing three shots in a row down the stretch.
Sloan scored four points in the final 27 seconds. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left, but Curfman’s 3-pointer didn’t affect the outcome.
Jordan King finished with 13 points for ETSU. His 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining gave the Bucs a 73-69 lead.
Curfman had 17 points for VMI.
“I think we got back to being ourselves,” Brewer said. “Everybody playing with confidence.
“We locked into the game plan and that’s how ETSU basketball should be played.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU was 13 of 38 from 3-point range while VMI went 12 of 42.
The Bucs out-rebounded the Keydets 50-42. Ty Brewer, who sat out much of the first half with early foul trouble, got 13 rebounds for ETSU.
NUNEZ SIGHTING
Matt Nunez, a 6-foot-10 freshman, made his first appearance for ETSU.
Nunez had been slated to sit out the season as a redshirt, but his presence became necessary for a short-handed Bucs front court that was missing Charlie Weber, out with an ankle injury, and Kordell Charles, out under COVID-19 protocol.
Nunez played more than five minutes in the first half. He didn’t get onto the stat sheet, but the Bucs outscored VMI by 11 points during his first stint on the court.
Nunez scored the first basket of his career with a tip-in midway through the second half. It came as VMI was on a roll, having cut ETSU’s lead to seven.
“I’m proud of Matt,” Oliver said. “I wasn’t very confident that Matt could come off the red-shirt and just be solid. Matt’s 250 and he looked like he’s 250. Now I know he’s another body that knows the game plan, who can rebound and pass and maybe after three or four games, you can throw it to him in the post and he’ll get you six points. So I learned something about my team tonight.”
FREE THROW, FREE CHICKEN
When VMI’s Sean Conway missed two free throws in the first half, the crowd gave a special cheer.
As part of an ETSU promotion during SoCon games, everybody in Freedom Hall went home with a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to Wofford on Saturday at 4 p.m. VMI takes on UNC Greensboro at home that same day.
The Bucs also play host to Western Carolina on Monday night in a makeup game.