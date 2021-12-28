East Tennessee State’s basketball game with Western Carolina scheduled for Saturday evening at Freedom Hall has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements inside the Catamounts’ program.
The Southern Conference will attempt to reschedule the game as well as Western's game with UNC Greensboro which was slated for Wednesday.
It’s a situation that ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver is well aware of. He was an assistant on Tennessee’s team in March 2020 when their SEC tournament game with Alabama was halted about an hour before tip-off. The rest of the SEC tournament and the NCAA tournament was ultimately canceled.
It denied ETSU's Southern Conference championship team, which went 30-4 that season, a chance to play in the NCAA tournament.
Oliver spoke after Tuesday’s practice as the Bucs (8-5) were preparing for Thursday’s Southern Conference opener at Chattanooga.
”We’ve been at it the last two years with COVID,” Oliver said. ”It’s unpredictable and there are guidelines out of our hands. When there are quarantines involved, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Fortunately, our guys have been vaccinated and this new variant hasn’t had an effect on us yet.”
The Bucs’ game at Chattanooga is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be televised on ESPNU. The Southern Conference home opener is now scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 against VMI.
BUCS AT THE BREAK
ETSU is coming off an 86-84 win at Georgia on Dec. 22. It came after an impressive win over Morehead State at home, followed by back-to-back disappointing losses to North Carolina A&T and UNC Asheville.
When asked about he feels the Bucs are at this point of the season, Oliver said his focus on the team’s improvement each day.
”I take it one day at a time,” Oliver said. ”I inherited a team which won 13 games last year. I’d be foolish to think I’d walk in here and win 30 games. I didn’t know what I had and I’m a first-year head coach.
”It’s for me to improve and get better every day. I love my guys and it’s my job to get them to work hard, to coach them up, teach them, mentor and counsel. I’ve been doing all that since April. We struck magic in Naples for three straight days and shown toughness.”
Oliver was referring to the Naples Invitational in November when the Bucs scored wins over Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State on consecutive nights to win the Florida tournament.
Since then, they’ve had ups and downs, especially at the post position where Silas Adheke left the team to concentrate on his business and Charlie Weber suffered a high ankle sprain before the Georgia game.
”We’ve had adversity. This team has changed several times,” Oliver said. ”We lost Si. He started for us and was a big part of the Naples (championship). Then, we lost Charlie. If you ask me, how we’re doing based on the adversity, we’re killing it in my opinion. As a competitor, I want to win every game so every time we lose, I’m disappointed.”