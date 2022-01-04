East Tennessee State’s postponed basketball game with Western Carolina has been rescheduled for Monday at Freedom Hall.
The teams were supposed to meet Saturday but Western Carolina couldn’t play because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The ETSU athletic department says tickets for the originally scheduled date will be valid.
It adds to a hectic portion of the schedule for the Bucs. The play host to VMI on Wednesday and Wofford on Saturday.
After the Western Carolina game, they play at Furman the following Wednesday, meaning they’ll play four games in eight days.