The following is a statement released Tuesday from ETSU Athletics:
On Friday, July 24th, ETSU Athletics was made aware that the South Atlantic Conference decided, with its member institutions, to start Fall sports no earlier than Sept. 26.
ETSU Football was scheduled to play Mars Hill, a member of the South Atlantic Conference, in the season opener on Sept. 5 at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Per this decision by the SAC, that game will not take place as originally scheduled.
ETSU Athletics continues to work with the SoCon and NCAA regarding fall athletic competitions and planning around the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans. Future updates will be provided as they are available.