East Tennessee State University football coach Randy Sanders is focused on the task at hand. Depending on the scenario, it’s usually the next play, the next series or the next game.
However, the coach admits he’s enjoying the Bucs’ current success — which includes the offense averaging 39.3 points per game. The Bucs (6-0 overall and 3-0 Southern Conference) are currently No. 10 in the FCS media and coaches’ polls, the first top-10 ranking for the program since Oct. 11, 1997.
They’re also in the midst of a six-game winning streak, tying them with Eastern Washington for the second-longest FCS streak in the country — behind only defending national champion Sam Houston State and its 16-game streak. It’s just the third time in program history that ETSU has opened the season 6-0, the other seasons in 1936 and 1969.
“We’ve been able to take care of each opportunity we’ve had to this point,” Sanders said Monday during the team's weekly press conference at Greene Stadium. “As you win, good things happen and come your way. Once you get there, it’s harder to stay there — so we’ve got to keep staying the course.
“We have two tough conference opponents back-to-back, but it’s nice to be where we are, no question about that. Dinner tastes a little better Saturday night, breakfast tastes better Sunday morning and everybody walks with a little more of a strut. For the most part, this team does a good job of keeping their focus on what it needs to be.”
BESTING THE BULLDOGS
The Bucs kept their focus in a 48-21 win over The Citadel on Saturday. Citadel quarterback Jaylan Adams, a former Science Hill High School star, broke free on a 42-yard run and the Bulldogs scored four plays later to close within six points in the third quarter.
From there, the Bucs scored 21 unanswered points for its first double-digit conference win under Sanders and the largest victory since the program was reinstated in 2015. The coach said a key was his team not getting rattled when the Bulldogs challenged them.
“Our guys do a good job of playing the next play,” Sanders said. “You don’t worry about the situation, just play the next play. I tell them to let me worry about the scoreboard, the time. Once you get a group of guys develop that attitude and mindset, you don’t get caught up in the highs and lows of the game.
“Now football is an emotional game and you have to play with emotion. But, you play with energy to play football, not because you’re ahead or behind.”
The way Sanders saw it, the game shouldn’t have been that close in the third quarter. The Bucs got three points on their first two possessions when the coach thought they should have scored two touchdowns.
Regardless, they came through with a balanced attack of 288 rushing yards and 270 passing yards for a season-high 558 yards of offense. Starting quarterback Tyler Riddell continues to be efficient and effective, completing 16 of 24 passes with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Quay Holmes rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacob Saylors had 94 yards and a TD. Bryson Irby and Jawan Martin also rushed for touchdowns. Juliun Price came through at receiver with five catches for 78 yards.
Holmes leads the nation with 749 rushing yards for the season.
RAIL RIVALRY NEXT
The Bucs now go on the road to face Chattanooga, the media and coaches’ preseason pick to win the league. The Mocs (2-3, 1-1) have had a disappointing season to this point, including a 37-34 overtime loss to VMI on Saturday.
Throwing the records aside with it being the “Rail Rivalry,” the Mocs certainly mirror the Bucs with their own two-pronged rushing attack of Tyrell Price and Ailym Ford — who combined for 240 rushing yards in the VMI loss.
There’s also a strength-versus-strength matchup with the Chattanooga defense allowing a league-low 103.2 rushing yards per game.
“Chattanooga, defensively, is really good in their front seven,” Sanders said. “They’re big, physical, athletic up front. The secondary seems like the same group we’ve played against since I got here.
“Offensively, they’re doing a good job running the football and the quarterback is making some plays in the passing game. Their formula for winning is similar to our formula right now. It’s playing really good defense, running the ball and playing the kicking game well. It’s going to be fun Saturday, a real challenge with a good, physical, hard-fought SoCon game.”