With Cam Norgren’s ground-rule double snapping a late tie, East Tennessee State capped its baseball regular season with an 11-10, eight-inning victory over The Citadel in Saturday’s Southern Conference play from Thomas Stadium.
Norgren, who already had two home runs to his credit, delivered the deciding blow in the bottom of the eighth. His two-bagger plated Bryce Hodge, who had socked a leadoff double before moving to third on a Noah Webb base hit.
A ground-out to the pitcher, intentional walk and inning-ending double play enabled the Bulldogs to keep it a one-run contest.
From there came a 1-hour, 44-minute rain delay before the game was called.
Taking two of the series’ three games, the Bucs (30-20, 11-10 SoCon) amassed 15 hits, including seven doubles, after totaling 17 in Friday’s 13-6 win over The Citadel (29-25, 5-16).
Norgren went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, Webb batted 3 for 5 and Jared Paladino, Tommy Barth, Hodge and Ashton King contributed two hits apiece. Paladino had two doubles to go with a sacrifice fly, Barth notched two RBIs and Hodge scored twice.
Touched for a pair of runs, winner Matthew Bollenbacher (5-1) hurled two innings of closing relief. Nathanial Tate surrendered four earned runs and tallied six strikeouts in a five-inning start, then Andrew Ronne allowed a sixth-inning run.
The Bulldogs’ Garrett Dill belted a two-run, second-inning homer. Teammates Noah Mitchell and Travis Lott supplied back-to-back solo homers in the third, lifting the Bulldogs to a 5-2 edge.
ETSU, however, countered with six runs during the bottom of the frame, when Webb, Garett Wallace, David Beam, Paladino and Barth each knocked in a run. Beam and Barth both doubled.
Up 8-5 at the end of their scoring spree, the Bucs would twice extend the lead to four runs. The Citadel used a three-run eighth to knot the score at 10.
Batting 2 for 3 with two runs, Dill was joined by Lott and Dylan Costa in collecting two RBIs apiece for the Bulldogs.
Pitching 2 1/3 innings with one run allowed, Conner Cumminskey (3-1) absorbed the loss.
Paired in the opening round of the conference tournament, the two teams won’t wait long to meet again. Wednesday’s game in Greenville, South Carolina, is slated for a 3 p.m. start.
ETSU is seeded fifth for the tournament. The Bulldogs own the No. 8 seed.