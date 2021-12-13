East Tennessee State’s football motto has been “So what, now what?”
Those words, meaning what has happened isn’t nearly as important as what is about to, will be tested in the coming weeks like they’ve never been before.
As news spread that Bucs coach Randy Sanders was retiring, it had a trickle-down effect almost immediately. Several players entered their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Donovan Manuel, a linebacker who was one of the top defenders in the Southern Conference, led the charge into the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Tre’Mond Shorts, the Bucs’ top offensive lineman, has announced his intentions to transfer as well.
Quay Holmes, ETSU’s all-time leading rusher, had another year of eligibility remaining. He had previously indicated he had played his last game for the Bucs and made that official Monday by declaring for the NFL draft on Twitter.
ALSO: Sanders announces retirement
Sanders surprised everybody on Monday, announcing his retirement after four years at ETSU. His latest team went 11-2, set a school record for wins in a season, won the Southern Conference championship and advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals, where it lost to North Dakota State on Saturday.
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter has to hire a new coach. While Carter said his national search would have no timetable, it would be good to get his new man in soon.
Carter and ETSU President Brian Noland were working on a contract extension when Sanders informed them of his decision.
“We were doing everything we could,” Carter said. “Coach knew that I and Dr. Noland, this whole place, the school, the region, everybody loves him. He knew that I had been working hard with Dr. Noland to give a contract extension to him. We agreed to talk about it right after the Mercer game.
“He came to see me and I told him what I’ve been working on and he said ‘Let me just let me just stop you right there.’ In so many words, I wanted to give him a new contract to be our coach for as long as he wanted to. And he basically told me that his next contract was to go be a granddaddy, daddy and husband.”
Carter said he and Noland didn’t go down without a fight. They both tried to talk Sanders into staying.
“I found out very quickly that his convictions and his mind had been made up and I respected that,” Carter said. “And I know Dr. Noland did the same thing. He made his chance as well. There’s a picture I’ll always remember. A couple people sent it to me on Saturday after our game in Fargo. And he and I were just out at the 50-yard line. We had a really great moment. I think he made the comment ‘You know, I can’t believe it’s over.’ And I’m like, ‘It doesn’t have to be.’ But we respect his decision completely, admire his decision.”
ETSU’s current coaching staff has at least two strong candidates to replace Sanders. Defensive coordinator Billy Taylor and offensive coordinator Mike Rader have both indicated interest in the position in the past. Both played at ETSU and have long ties with the school.
Carter said his phone was already blowing up with inquiries about the job.
“It’s a deliberate process,” Carter said. “I’m very blessed to have a lot of friends that have forgotten more about football in their lives that most of us will ever know. I mean hundreds and hundreds of years of experience. I look forward to leaning on them to learn about what’s out there. This job, this school, this program, it’s always been special. It’s never been more special as it is right now. This is an outstanding Division I college football head coaching opportunity.
“There’s going to be extraordinary candidates. I’m really excited to go through them to get to know them, to work through this process and ultimately to get to a point and make a recommendation to Dr. Noland.”