East Tennessee State’s basketball team is headed to Florida, but the Bucs aren’t treating their trip as a vacation.
“We’re not really going to have fun,” Bucs point guard David Sloan said. “It’s to be focused and win three games in a row just to prepare us for the SoCon tournament at the end of the season. So I think this is a great test.”
ETSU is playing in the Naples Invitational, where it will face Murray State on Monday. Tipoff at the Community School of Naples is set for 5:30 p.m.
The winner will face the winner of a game between Missouri State and Long Beach State. The losers will also meet Tuesday. The final day of action is Wednesday.
The rest of the eight-team field is Wright State, George Washington, Kent State and James Madison.
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver is coming off his first win, a 56-43 victory over USC Upstate, and he was asked what he expected his team to get out of the tournament.
“An understanding of how battle-tested you have to be, physically and mentally, to go win three SoCon games in a row and walk off the court, cut the nets down in March,” Oliver said. “That's why you do these. It’s just to just let the guys know ‘Well here it is. Three days so there’s really no prep. You’re playing on your instincts and your principles. And if you’re a 30-minute-per-game guy, you’re playing 90 minutes of playing time in three straight days.’ So the young guys grow up pretty quickly.”
Murray State figures to be a formidable opponent for the Bucs. The Racers have won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament 17 times and had a streak of three consecutive trips to the finals broken last year.
They come into the game 3-0 and are averaging 88 points a game. Two All-OVC selections from last season continue to lead the team. Tevin Brown, a 6-foot-5 junior, leads the Racers in scoring at 22.3 points per game. KJ Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior, is averaging 19.0.
ETSU is 1-2 and is still trying to find a comfort zone with a mix of new players and a first-year head coach.
“They win their league most years,” Oliver said. “That first game is going to be a war.”
When the Bucs return home, they’ll be back in action Saturday when Lenoir-Rhyne comes to town.