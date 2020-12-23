The East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday its 2020 Hall of Fame Class, along with introducing the inaugural Trailblazer Award.
The 2020 class features eight former Buccaneers – seven student-athletes and one former coach/administrator. The class features baseball home run king Paul Hoilman, women’s basketball standout Siarre Evans, Olympian rifleman John Duus, women’s tennis great Tara Byrne, women’s golfer Laura Janson, men’s golfers Keith Nolan and Garrett Willis and former tennis coach and athletic director Dave Mullins.
“The 2020 Hall of Fame Class consists of outstanding individuals who have written ETSU Athletic history with their accomplishments,” said Athletic Director Scott Carter. “It is an honor to celebrate and welcome them into this most prestigious group of Buccaneers.”
In addition the Trailblazer Award was created to recognize the historical accomplishments of an individual ETSU athletic member based on his/her athletic accomplishments, work in the community/region and how they helped impact other generations of Buccaneers. This award will be given annually to a former ETSU student-athlete, coach or staff member who demonstrated courage in becoming a leader to blaze the path for future Buccaneers to be given a better opportunity to further their education and compete in Division I Athletics.
The recipients of the inaugural Trailblazer Award are Tommy Woods of men’s basketball and football’s Johnny Russaw. The official name for the award is the Woods-Russaw Trailblazer Award.
“The Woods-Russaw Trailblazer Award honors two of our most beloved ETSU Buccaneers, Tommy Woods and John Russaw,” said Carter. “Their leadership as the first African-American athletes in basketball and football at ETSU paved the way for generations of Buccaneers to follow.”
On February 1, 1964, Russaw broke the color barrier by becoming the first African-American player to sign an athletic scholarship with the ETSU football program. Russaw played for the Bucs from 1964-67 where he was a wide receiver and punter for the Bucs. In his first season with ETSU, Russaw led the team in receiving yards (291), while he totaled 14 receptions and two touchdowns. Russaw was extremely versatile as he was also the team’s punter and still holds the ETSU single-game record for punts (14), while his 79 punts in 1967 are the second-most in program history.
Woods, who became the program’s first African-American player in 1963 under legendary coach Madison Brooks, finished his career at ETSU with the record for most rebounds all-time (1,034) and 16.2 rebounds per game. He also set the single-game record with 38 rebounds against Middle Tennessee State University during the 1964-65 season. All of those marks still stand today.
Hoilman holds the ETSU single-season record for hits (99), home runs (25), extra-base hits (51), total bases (202), RBI (84) runs scored (79) and walks. He holds career marks in doubles, home runs, RBI, runs scored and walks. A 2010 Louisville Slugger First-Team All-American, and a two-time Atlantic Sun Conference male scholar athlete of the year, Hoilman was crowned champion of the 2010 College Home Run Derby.
Evans, a two-time Atlantic Sun player of the year and a two-time A-Sun tournament MVP in 2009-10, led the women’s team to the three straight NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history. She ranks third all-time in program history with 1,116 rebounds, third with 255 career steals and fifth all-time with 1,829 career points.
Duus, a three-time All-American rifleman, ranked as a top-10 shooter in the country for three straight years. He represented Norway in the 1984 Summer Olympics. Byrne Findlay was the 2009 Atlantic Sun tournament MVP and the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Leadership Award. She was a part of three regular-season and two tournament championship teams with the 107 career wins the most in program history.
Jansone was the first women’s golfer to win an individual championship and the first to win a conference championship. She was part of two NCAA regional teams in 2008 and 2010. Nolan was the Southern Conference men’s player of the year in 1995. He finishes third at the 1997 NCAA championships and ninth at the 1996 NCAA championships. He turned in 144 countable scores over 155 rounds, a school record.
Willis was a 1996 All-American and two-time Southern Conference player of the year. Along with Nolan, he led the Bucs to three straight SoCon championships. He was the No. 1 player on the Bucs when they were the top-ranked team in the country in 1996. He made his PGA Tour debut in 2001, winning the Tuscon Open. He also has two wins on the Nationwide Tour.
Mullins served as men’s tennis coach from 1987-2002 and athletic director from 2002-13. His teams won five SoCon regular season titles and five tournament championships. During his time as athletic director, new venues for baseball, softball, soccer and golf were constructed.