East Tennessee State announced Tuesday that fans will be back at its athletic events beginning this fall.
The university said in a news release that all events will be able to have 100% attendance. Over the past year, fans’ attendance was either limited or not allowed because of the pandemic.
“ETSU Athletics is thankful for all Buccaneer fans, donors, and alumni that were “All Hands on Deck” this year,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said. “Through incredible generosity, we battled the pandemic and are ready for a very exciting future. We are enthused to announce all athletic events will be at maximum capacity this fall. We look forward to seeing sellout crowds and creating special memories, again, with our fans.”
Last month, season ticket information was mailed out for football and men’s and women’s basketball. For help with tickets — or to buy season tickets — contact the ETSU ticket office at (423) 439-3878 or visit ETSUTickets.com.
The news release said “We look to continue being one of the national leaders in stadium percentage capacity among FCS football programs, along with filling Freedom Hall and Brooks Gym in support of our new eras in both men’s and women’s basketball. Our student-athletes feed off your energy and we can’t wait to feel that again from Buc Nation starting in the fall. Thank you for standing by us during this challenge and joining us in being “All Hands on Deck!”
The football team’s first home game is Sept. 11 against UVa.-Wise.