Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Zac Clark says he wasn’t surprised when the St. Louis Cardinals promoted Roberto Espinoza to the major league coaching staff.
Espinoza was supposed to be managing the Johnson City Cardinals these days, but when the entire minor league baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, that wasn’t going to happen.
Espinoza had been spending time at the Cardinals’ alternate training site in Springfield, Missouri, where minor league players were working out in the absence of a season.
When Willie McGee, a beloved former Cardinals player, opted out of coaching this season, the big-league team added Espinoza and Jose Oquendo to the coaching staff.
“That was incredible to hear,” Clark said. “I’m extremely proud of Espy. He and his family deserve this. He’s worked so hard for this.”
Espinoza managed in Johnson City for three years and his final team won the 2019 Appalachian League championship.
The playoff run — even the effort just to make the postseason — was an incredible one. They won six games in nine days when a loss in any of them would have ended their season.
“He’s such a fun-loving guy,” Clark said. “He knows the game and he gets so much respect for that. The players love him. He’s got the personality — we all know that. But what he does behind closed doors, how he teaches his guys, that’s something special and that’s something that’s going to carry him a long way.”
The Appy League has served to develop players and move them on their way toward the major leagues. What is discussed less are the coaches and managers working their way up as well. Jumping from the rookie-level league to the bigs is quite a leap.
“It speaks to how highly he’s viewed in the system,” Clark said. “He’s a guy they want to keep around. He’s earned it.”
Espinoza has already had a taste of the big leagues. He spent a season as the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen catcher before deciding to try coaching and managing.
“He’s got really fond memories,” Clark said. “He loves the Cardinals. He loves the organization and they love him. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for him, something he gets to do for a long time.”