Erwin resident Terry Schmidt and current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel are among those on the 2022 College Hall of Fame ballot released Wednesday by the National Football Foundation.
Schmidt, a 1973 All-America defensive back at Ball State, set a single-season school record with 13 interceptions and was team MVP as a senior. He played in the Coaches’ All-American Game and the East-West Shrine Game. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.
Heupel, was the 2000 Walter Camp Player of the Year and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as an Oklahoma quarterback. He was the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, leading the Sooners to a win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl to win the national championship. After coming from Snow (Utah) Junior College, he threw for 7,066 yards and 50 touchdowns over two seasons.
Tennessee alumni Eric Berry, Willie Gault and Larry Seivers, former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore and former Emory & Henry coach Lou Wacker are also on the list.
Berry, a defensive back, was a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection. He was the SEC defensive player of the year in 2008 and the winner of the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2015.
Willie Gault, a 1982 All-American wide receiver and returner, set six SEC and 12 school punt and kick return records for the Vols. He tied the NCAA records with three kick returns for a touchdown in a single-season in 1980 and went on to play for the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears.
Seivers, a two-time First Team All-American in 1975-76, ranks sixth in Tennessee history in receiving yards and seventh in career receptions.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore, a two-time All-American was winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards. The Lombardi Award is given to the college player who most embodies the spirit of the legendary Green Bay Packers coach, while the Nagurski is given to the nation’s top defensive player.
Moore was a two-time Big East Conference defensive player of the year and helped the Hokies to the 1999 national championship game.