It was a good thing that the error total for the home team was one of the malfunctioning columns on the scoreboard at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. It saved the Johnson City Doughboys from seeing how shaky their defense was.
The Doughboys committed six errors, leading to seven unearned runs, as the Greeneville Flyboys took a 15-6 victory in the completion of a suspended Appalachian League game Sunday.
The teams, who entered the day tied for first place in the West Division at 4-3, were playing the regularly scheduled game at press time.
Homer Bush Jr. went 4 for 6 with two RBIs for Greeneville, while Chris Williams and Trevor Austin each drove in three runs.
Johnson City’s Brady Cottom had a pair of run-scoring doubles.
COMEDY OF ERRORS
Greeneville began the day with a 1-0 lead thanks to Williams’ RBI groundout in the first inning on Saturday night. A Johnson City error helped that cause.
The game was suspended shortly after that as storms hit the area and the teams resumed Sunday in the bottom of the first inning.
Three second-inning errors led to the Flyboys’ next two runs, which came on Bush’s two-run single. Bush moved to second on a high throw to the plate, Johnson City’s third error of the inning and fourth of the game.
That made it 3-0 through two innings and none of the runs were earned.
HOME STARS
Doughboys shortstop Ashton King, from East Tennessee State, was involved in two early runs. He scored on a groundout in the second inning and drove in a run with a groundout in the third.
Edwin De La Cruz doubled off of Greeneville left fielder Jake Dacunto’s glove on the warning track to make it 4-2 in the second.
The Doughboys never got closer than two runs as Greeneville scored 11 combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Johnson City used seven pitchers.
NO DOUBTERS
While the Flyboys were taking advantage of all the extra outs and unearned runs the Doughboys were giving them, they had a couple of hits that were no-doubters during a five-run sixth inning.
Austin blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall and Jonathan Hogart had a two-run double off the center field wall.
UP NEXT
After an off day Monday, the Doughboys return to action Tuesday with a home game against the Pulaski River Turtles.