The Johnson City Doughboys have filled their assistant general manager's vacancy with Patrick Ennis.
Ennis replaces Kat Foster, who left to become the general manager of the Greeneville Flyboys. Boyd Sports, which runs the Appalachian League’s Johnson City team as well as teams in Greeneville, Elizabethton and Kingsport, made the announcement via press release.
Ennis will be entering his 11th year in baseball administration with six of those coming in the Carolina League as director of promotions and fan experience for the Carolina Mudcats. He spent four years serving as director of ballpark operations for the Coastal Plain League’s Fayetteville SwampDogs.
“I am honored to be joining the Johnson City Doughboys and Boyd Sports family!” Ennis said. “Johnson City has so much to offer and I look forward to working with community leaders to help bring family fun entertainment to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2022!”
Ennis is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.
“I am excited to welcome Patrick to the Doughboys family and the Johnson City community,” Doughboys general Manager Kiva Fuller said. “He is a veteran of the baseball industry and knows what it takes to run a first-class organization”.
The Johnson City Doughboys will play their first home game of the 2022 season on June 2 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Visit https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city to find out more.
The Appalachian League is a Summer Wooden Bat Collegiate league with 10 teams in a four-state footprint. Visit https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league for more information.