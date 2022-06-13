BRISTOL — Hot and slick track conditions are about the only thing that threaten to slow down Erica Enders and her red Camaro at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
The Texas driver is off to a blistering start to the 2022 season, generating four wins in the first six races. She’s won the last three races coming into this weekend’s event at Bristol Dragway and holds a 108-point lead over Aaron Stanfield in the Camping World point standings.
Despite her success, which includes back-to-back Bristol wins in 2014-15, she believes the Pro Stock fields are as tough as they’ve been at any time.
“The level of competition in Pro Stock right now is absolutely immense,” she said. “I’ve been driving for 18 years. And while competition has always been stout in the factory, hot rod class, it is just different this year with (Greg) Anderson and myself being the veterans of the class and, you know, followed by a whole bunch of young guns.
“The impact of young blood is awesome on one hand, and on the other hand, they can definitely hand a loss. So it keeps me up on the wheel. It keeps me hungry, it keeps me competitive, and it keeps me wanting to win.”
Enders, 38, has done plenty of winning throughout her career.
As a youngster, she and her sister Courtney were the subjects of a Disney movie, “Right on Track,” about getting their starts in Junior Dragsters. While Courtney gave up the driver’s seat and concentrated more on the business side of racing, Erica has gone on to become a 37-time winner in the Pro Stock ranks and a four-time NHRA World Champion.
Even for a driver with her credentials, there are different challenges every week with the ever-changing technology and different tracks having their own characteristics. While the tunnels under the track give fans access to the pit area, they also create a challenge for the drivers and teams.
“The racing at Bristol is a little bit more bumpy than we’re used to,” she said. “Some tracks like Houston is notorious for a bump right after high gear. St. Louis is notorious for keeping water and Bristol is notorious for being bumpy. In a suspended, short wheelbase car, you have to have your shock package ready to go. Your clutch package is also very important.
“It’s definitely something that we have a specific package for when we go to Thunder Valley. The extended forecast says that it’s going to be hot like it is every year on Father’s Day. But we’ve been there before. We’ve accepted the challenge and succeeded, so we plan to do the same.”