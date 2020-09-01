As the calendar turns to September, several area football teams have already shown encouraging signs.
Here’s a brief look at some of the statements that have been made.
Elizabethton
As anticipated, the experienced Cyclones seem to have picked up where they left off from last year’s state championship.
Dobyns-Bennett
Defense appears to be the Tribe’s calling card after surrendering three total points in two weeks.
Science Hill
The passing attack looks dynamic. If the defense holds up, the Hilltoppers could be a major factor in Region 1-6A.
Daniel Boone
It’s a typical scrappy bunch under head coach Jeremy Jenkins.
Sullivan South
If the Rebels’ defense shows up every Friday night like it did in the opener, this team could muscle its way into the Elizabethton-Greeneville mix.
Sullivan Central
Starting 2-0 for the first time in 25 years, the Cougars need no other proof that their final season could be special.
THE FIRST TO FALL
It’s reasonable to think Sullivan North won’t be the last team to succumb to the pandemic.
The Raiders’ season started, but they were sidelined by COVID-19 after two games.
It will be the first time area region standings are affected by the virus.
According to TSSAA rules, Cosby will receive a region win for Friday’s scheduled game against North while it will be “no contest” for the Raiders. Cosby scheduled a game at home Friday against Cloudland (with kickoff set for 7 p.m.). So the Eagles will move to 1-0 in Region 1-2A, but their overall record will be determined by the outcome against Cloudland.
For North, the region loss could be a mighty tough blow. It certainly sets up a weird dynamic for the playoff picture.
If the Raiders win one of their three remaining region games, they could still earn a postseason berth with a region record of 1-2 — if the Eagles finished with a mark of 1-3. Playoff berths will be determined by winning percentages if teams don’t play the same amount of league games. In the aforementioned scenario, Cosby would have a winning percentage of .250 while it would be .333 for North.
LOOKING GOOD
Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond is at the controls of an emerging passing attack. He has plenty of weapons — including Amare Redd, A.J. Martin, Cole Torbett and Andrew Kanady — to choose from and seems to be capable of making all of the throws.
“He had some great throws (against Crockett),” head coach Stacy Carter said. “He’s going to get better every week.”
On the ground, Caleb Mazoff runs as hard as any back in this area in quite a few years. He has good balance and opposing defenses are having trouble getting him to go all the way to the ground. Sometimes the referees have blown their whistles for a stoppage of forward momentum even though Mazoff’s knees haven’t hit the ground and his legs are still moving.
But the Hilltoppers still have areas where they need to smooth out the edges.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff that needs to be corrected,” Carter said. “You listen to our sideline and you hear what’s going on over there and you will see. We’re a little confused. We are young and still learning the game. But if you can win and learn, that’s what you want to do.”
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett
One of the odd ways the pandemic is affecting football is this scenario: The Indians will play their third game while Bearden will have its season opener.
That’s a big advantage for the Indians, and Bearden traveling adds to the mix.
Hardin Valley at Science Hill
It has been a rugged start to the season for the Hawks as they have been outscored 78-12 in two games. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers seemed to find their groove last week.
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High
The Vikings are still dealing with the aftereffects of a 35-0 whipping at the hands of Dobyns-Bennett, but they were in the same boat last year before routing the Trailblazers at Boone.
Chuckey-Doak at Johnson County
It is only Week 3, but the Region 1-3A title could be on the line in this matchup.
Happy Valley at Hampton
This is a battle to see who will be in the best position to deal with league favorite South Greene as each team gets its shot in the final two weeks of the regular season.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Tennessee High 27, Daniel Boone 20
It is going to be a challenge for the Trailblazers to overcome their injury situation against a rested team coming off a bye.
Picks record: 1-0.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley
Despite having to wait an extra week, Bahn and the Warriors got off to a good start with a 34-18 win over Cloudland.
Bahn carried 21 times for 171 yards and scored all five of the Warriors’ touchdowns.
THE HOGS AWARD
Dobyns-Bennett Indians
Grinding, pushing and moving, the Tribe Hogs controlled the line of scrimmage — especially in the second half of a 19-3 win over Oak Ridge. The big guys up front paved the way for well over 200 rushing yards.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Sullivan South Rebels
Having not played while Cherokee was playing its second game, the Rebels’ defense made sure it didn’t matter in a 35-0 blitzing. They shut down a Chiefs’ offense that scored 48 in the opener, allowing just three first downs and a total of minus-3 yards. South also racked up five sacks.