Emory & Henry College has announced plans to join the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) in all of its NCAA-sanctioned sports.
If approved for the move from Division III to Division II, the Wasps would earn provisional status in the fall of 2021 with plans to play a full conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The University of Virginia-Wise, Tusculum, Carson-Newman and Mars Hill are among the 14 SAC member institutions.
“We are very excited to welcome Emory & Henry to the SAC,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said. “The overall mission and focus of the college aligns perfectly with the SAC and the institution is a great fit geographically, as well. This addition also strengthens and enhances the SAC and allows us to continue our vision to be a premier NCAA Division II conference both regionally and nationally.”
Emory & Henry is a charter member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, having belonged in the Division III league since 1975. Emory & Henry President Dr. John Wells likes the higher profile of being in the higher division and the proximity of teams.
“The move to Division II will help expand our fan base and bring much-needed visibility for this wonderful institution,” Wells said. “Our move into the South Atlantic Conference and the ranks of Division II athletics is a powerful way to position us as a place of connections. We look forward to growing the rivalries, relationships within the SAC and welcoming new guests to our Emory campus.”