Chase Elliott is the best driver in NASCAR when it comes to turning left and right.
The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has won the last three Cup Series races on road courses and four of the last six. Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney are the other drivers to win on the serpentine courses during that time.
Elliott has adapted particularly well to the ROVAL courses, which combine the high banks of an oval and an infield road course. He came back from driving into a turn 1 barrier last fall in Charlotte to charge back through the field and win easily.
On Sunday, Elliott led 34 of 65 laps on a track normally used for the 24 Hours of Daytona with an added chicane. Whenever asked about his road racing prowess, the Georgia racer was humble in the post-race press conference, giving more credit to the team.
“I’ve just had really good cars I think more than anything,” he said. “I’m not sure I did anything very special but had a really fast NAPA Camaro, which makes everybody’s job a little easier from my end driving it, from Alan’s end calling the race, and then from his end on adjusting, too. We have a lot to be proud of and showing up having a car like it needed to be, it doing what I wanted, and then to get the result that I felt like we deserved.”
Alan Gustafson, the crew chief whom Elliott referred to, touted his driver’s road racing abilities. He has worked with Jeff Gordon, who holds the Cup Series record with nine road-course victories, and Mark Martin, a three-time winner on the road circuits.
“He’s a very talented driver,” Gustafson said. “With any good driver, they have the ability to slow things down, and when you’re running a new track or running at the speeds they run, they can slow it down to where it’s slow and they can make the right decisions and adjustments, and he does a fabulous job of that.
“From the first time I worked with him at a road course, I knew he was really good and just needed some experience and needed to understand the cars.
“He’s a tremendous talent. I think he’s a world‑class race car driver, certainly a world‑class road racer, and just did an amazing job.”
Like his Hall of Fame father, Elliott scored his first Cup Series victory on a road course. However, Bill Elliott’s 1983 win at Riverside was his only road-course win. Chase has surpassed all-time greats Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and David Pearson, who each had three career road-course wins.
He has joined Kyle Busch and Truex as the winningest active drivers, each with four wins, and alongside the late Tim Richmond, a four-time Riverside winner. Gordon’s all-time record of nine career wins or Tony Stewart with eight wins certainly seems within reach.
Truex has established himself as the second-best road racer in the series with three of his wins coming at Sonoma. He could easily be sitting with five road-course wins if not for a last-corner crash with Jimmie Johnson at the first Charlotte ROVAL race.
His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, who came up just short to Elliott on Sunday, have proven themselves as elite road racers.
KINGSPORT MINIWAY
Racing was rained out at Kingsport Speedway last Friday night, but there was some on-track action Saturday with go-karts speedway around Kingsport Miniway.
It was a dream for track general manager Karen Tunnell to open the go-kart track for the first time in 18 years. She and her staff put in a lot of work to get the track race-ready with a goal of making it one of the best karting tracks around.
Unfortunately, rain came again Saturday and washed out the racing program. Plans are now for racing at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night and at the Kingsport Miniway on Saturday.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Rain forced the postponement of “Fan Appreciation Night” at Volunteer Speedway to this Saturday.
It is just $5 grandstand admission with kids 10-and-under admitted free. A shorter 25-lap Crate Late Model feature headlines the program that includes races for the Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive divisions. Hot laps are 7:45 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
The DER Bracket Series will wrap up its 2020 season this weekend at Bristol Dragway. Friday will be a test-and-tune session with racing scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. This was originally scheduled to be the Bristol Chevy Show, but with that event canceled, it opened the door for another weekend of bracket racing.