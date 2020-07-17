BRISTOL — Chase Elliott finally got the marquee win he was looking for Wednesday with the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
With it, he proved without a shadow of a doubt he is one of the best drivers in the sport right now.
Elliott has been popular since day one. His father, Bill, was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 16 times. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from the sport, it was virtually guaranteed that Elliott, another multi-generation driver would take over that role. As expected, the fans voted Elliott most popular the last two seasons.
Wednesday’s race proved how good Elliott is on the track and working with his team. They came to Bristol a few weeks ago with a real chance to win the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
Elliott and Joey Logano got together in the closing laps, opening the door for Brad Keselowski to grab the win. With adjustments made to his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, there was little chance that runner-up Kyle Busch had of catching him on Wednesday night.
“We improved our car at least for the short run. The race a few weeks ago, I felt like, consisted of more long runs than the short runs,” said Elliott, 24. “That was our weak point in that event. We put a lot of emphasis on trying to be better in the short run. I thought we hit it really well tonight.”
Elliott, who became the youngest NASCAR Xfinity Series champion ever in 2014, has been hitting it well the last two and a half seasons.
During a time when Hendrick Motorsports and the Chevrolet camp as a whole has struggled, Elliott has been bright spot with seven victories. He has far exceeded the performance of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who is racing for the same organization. Along the way, Elliott has become the series’ best road racer.
The Georgia driver picked up his first win at the Watkins Glen road course and last year, he rallied from a mid-race crash to win convincingly on Charlotte’s ROVAL course.
Earlier this season, Charlotte was the site of Elliott’s most heartbreaking loss. He was leading the Coca-Cola 600, tabbed one of NASCAR’s “crown jewel” races, when a late-race caution came out.
Instead of cruising to victory, the decision was made to pit for tires. While Elliott rallied through the pack, he came up one position short of race-winner Keselowski.
Elliott quickly recovered and won the Alsco 500 race held days four later at Charlotte. While that was a good win, it was Wednesday’s win in the All-Star Race that truly helped him finally close the wound from losing that race.
“The Coca-Cola 600 this year hurt so much,” Elliott said. “The 600, the Daytona 500, the Brickyard, the Southern 500, all those races are just ones that I feel like when you get done racing, you can look back and say that you had won something like that.
“All wins are hard. I’ve never had an easy one. I can’t say that any of them are any harder or easier than others. When I get done racing one day, to look back and say we won the All-Star Race I think will be a special thing.”
It was special in the moment with it being the first race back in front of fans. While the number was limited, it still created a special atmosphere at Bristol for which Elliott was most appreciative.
He also appreciated getting to join his famous father as All-Star Race winners. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. were only other father-son duo to accomplish the feat. The Elliotts have the distinction of being only drivers to win the event in the years it was held outside of Charlotte.
Bill Elliott won the race then called The Winston in 1986, when it was held at Atlanta.
“The only other family duo to win the All-Star Race were the Earnhardts and anytime you can join them in anything racing is very special,” Elliott said. “To join dad in winning this event, that’s not just special, that’s a lot of years and a lot of history for everything to come full circle like that. It’s pretty dang cool.”