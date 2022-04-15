BRISTOL — Recent NASCAR Cup Series champions Chase Elliott and Joey Logano bring plenty of star power to Saturday night’s Pinty Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Another Cup champion, Martin Truex Jr., won last year’s Pinty’s Truck race. He isn’t entered in this year’s 150-lap race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. William Byron, a Hendrick Motorsports teammate of Elliott in the Cup Series, drove the No. 7 Chevrolet to victory last Friday night at Martinsville Speedway.
Elliott had an early spin in Friday’s opening practice session, but recovered to post the eighth-fastest time.
Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, won last season’s Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series. Driving the No. 54 David Gilliland Racing Ford, he was seventh fastest in the first practice. He and Elliott were both two-tenths off the pace of practice leader Stewart Friesen.
Logano paced the second practice at 19.779 seconds at 91.006 mph.
Friesen’s fast lap of the day was 19.369 seconds at 92.932 mph in the No. 52 Toyota. The Canadian driver has extra laps on the track compared to everyone else. He drove the Next Gen car for a Cup Series test on the Bristol dirt a week ago. Friesen also won a pair of races for the SuperDIRT car series last April at BMS.
Defending Truck Series Ben Rhodes, who finished second in the 2021 race in the No. 99 Toyota, was just .025 second off the pace with a lap of 19.394 seconds at 92.812 mph. The rest of the top five included Derek Kraus and Carson Hocevar in Chevrolets and Matt Crafton in a Toyota. Crafton, a three-time Truck Series champion, has extensive experience on the clay, racing a modified during the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Other pre-race favorites include Zane Smith in the No. 38 Ford. Smith has two wins in the season’s first five races. Those came on the superspeedway at Daytona and road course at the Circuit of the Americas. It’s hard to imagine another track more different than the Bristol dirt track.
Smith finished seventh in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in 2021.
“I know Bristol dirt last year in the very beginning was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a truck,” he said. “Then at the very end, I didn’t have quite that much fun, just from the seeing concept of things. But they’re trying to work out those bugs and make it a good show for us. I feel like we’re all kind of in the same boat there and I love that.”
Kyle Busch Motorsports fielded the truck that Truex drove to last year’s victory. This time around, USAC Midget Series champion Buddy Kofoid is driving the No. 51 Toyota. The reigning champion is currently second in the USAC standings.
John Hunter Nemechek, the second-generation NASCAR star, is another favorite in the No. 4 KBM truck. He started on the pole in last year’s Truck race, but finished 39th after getting caught up in an accident. He prepared for Bristol by testing a Midget car at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Chandler Smith, winner of the UNOH 200 last September on the Bristol concrete, rounds out the KBM lineup in the No. 18 Toyota.
“Christopher Bell and I have talked quite a bit about it,” he said. “He and Kyle Larson have been pushing me to get in one at some point. Hopefully, that better prepped me for the Bristol dirt race.”
A wild-card could be Mike Marlar, the dirt late model star from Winfield, Tennessee. “The Winfield Warrior” led all 50 laps of a special Super Late Model feature Thursday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner, and Cup Series rookie Harrison Burton are also entered in the race. Fan favorite Matt DiBenedetto will be in the No. 25 Chevrolet, while Parker Kligerman is in the No. 75 Chevrolet for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team.